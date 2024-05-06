Highlights Manchester United are expected to head to the negotiating table for Nice centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo when the transfer window reopens.

The 24-year-old has been earmarked as a more affordable alternative to Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite after plans have been put in place.

Todibo could be available for a cut-price fee of £40million amid interest from Manchester United during the closing stages of the season.

Manchester United are increasingly likely to head to Nice with a formal offer for Jean-Clair Todibo after the France international has been identified as a more affordable alternative to Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite ahead of the summer transfer window, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Although there are ongoing doubts over whether boss Erik ten Hag will be in the dugout for the 2024/25 campaign, thanks to new technical director Jason Wilcox assessing the Dutch tactician's credentials, the Red Devils have begun making recruitment plans after entering a new era.

INEOS chief executive Sir Jim Ratcliffe completed his purchase of a 25 per cent stake in Manchester United two-and-a-half months ago, allowing him to become a co-owner and take control of football operations following lengthy negotiations with the Glazer family, and the backline has quickly been pinpointed as an area which needs strengthening.

Todibo Identified as Key Target Ahead of Summer Window

Red Devils confident they have better chance of landing Nice defender than Branthwaite

Manchester United have earmarked Todibo as a key transfer target following internal discussions at Old Trafford, according to GMS sources, and they are increasingly likely to test Nice's resolve by lodging a formal bid when the summer window opens for business in the coming weeks.

It is understood that the 24-year-old has been included on a shortlist of potential acquisitions pieced together behind the scenes, having impressed over the course of 30 appearances for his current employers this season, and the Red Devils are contemplating whether to up the ante in their pursuit.

GMS sources have been informed that landing Branthwaite is considered Manchester United's top priority, but there is uncertainty over whether Everton will allow him to embark on a fresh challenge at an affordable price after he has become one of the first names on the team sheet at Goodison Park.

Jean-Clair Todibo's statistical averages per 90 minutes this season compared to Jarrad Branthwaite Jean-Clair Todibo Jarrad Branthwaite Pass completion percentage 89.6 79.6 Percentage of aerial duels won 58.7 68.2 Clearances 3.50 4.69 Tackles 1.84 1.87 Interceptions 1.35 1.53 Blocks 1.24 1.38 Statistics correct as of 06/05/2024

Todibo has been pinpointed as a centre-back who they are already aware could be drafted in with more ease, thanks to him potentially being available for a cut-price fee of £40million, while the fact that members of the hierarchy have trust in him due to being owners of Nice is key.

Respected journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GMS that Manchester United would still need to agree a deal at a fair market value despite Ratcliffe having control of proceedings at the Ligue 1 outfit, meaning that outgoings may need to be sanctioned before heading to the negotiating table.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jean-Clair Todibo registered seven tackles during Nice's 1-0 home win over Marseille in October, which has remained his highest tally since the Ligue 1 campaign got underway

Ratcliffe Eager to Recruit Two Central Defenders

New-look hierarchy keen to bolster backline before next season

GMS sources have been told that Manchester United's new-look hierarchy have set their sights on acquiring two central defenders during the summer as they are aware that their backline needs to be bolstered if they want to return to challenging at the very top of the Premier League in the seasons to come.

Although there is speculation over whether Todibo could come onto the market for a lower fee than initially expected, Nice will head into the summer in a strong position as he still has three years remaining on a contract which allows him to pocket just shy of £20,000-per-week, while there is not a release clause for the Red Devils to trigger.

Related INEOS 'Tracking' Olise Ahead of Potential Man Utd Deal Manchester United have been keeping tabs on Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise after he has worked his way onto their radar

Manchester United are still plotting a summer move for the ex-Barcelona man, who has been described as 'very talented' by former teammate Aaron Ramsey, and there is a serious possibility of him being set to walk away from the Allianz Riviera ahead of the 2024/25 campaign getting underway.

All statistics according to FBref and WhoScored