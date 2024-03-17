Highlights Manchester United football director John Murtough's recent trip to Barcelona has no bearing on a potential sale of Mason Greenwood to the Nou Camp outfit.

Manchester United football director John Murtough’s recent trip to Barcelona has no bearing on the potential sale of Mason Greenwood to the Nou Camp outfit, as journalist Ben Jacobs considers the forward's future at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have recently been the subject of a minority takeover from INEOS, who are set to make their own decision on Greenwood’s future at the Theatre of Dreams.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe will consider all potential outcomes and could make a decision based on contacting various stakeholders, who will help him reach a conclusion. Greenwood has spent the 2023/24 season on loan at Getafe and has piqued the interest of several Spanish clubs this term.

Man Utd considering Greenwood’s future

At the end of the 2023 summer transfer market, Mason Greenwood’s time at Manchester United looked to have drawn to a conclusion. The Old Trafford outfit suspended the footballer in January 2022 after being arrested following various allegations of assault after images and videos had circulated online.

Greenwood didn’t make an appearance for United for the remainder of the 2021/22 season and the entirety of the following campaign. In February 2023, the charges against the Manchester-born footballer were dropped after The Crown Prosecution Service revealed that key witnesses withdrew their involvement and “new material came to light”. Greenwood would remain out of action whilst his employers continued their internal investigations into the allegations.

In August 2023, Manchester United released a statement confirming they felt it best for the academy graduate to continue his career away from the club. Getafe would secure Greenwood’s signature on loan for the remainder of the 2023/24 season on Deadline Day. In February, following Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s minority takeover at Old Trafford, the Englishman confirmed that INEOS would make their own decision on Greenwood’s future with the Red Devils.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Greenwood has made 129 appearances for Manchester United, scoring 35 goals and registering 12 assists.

This week, footage emerged of Manchester United football director John Murtough and head of football negotiations Matt Hargreaves in Barcelona. The trip comes after SPORT revealed that the Catalan giants were intensifying their bid to sign Greenwood during the 2024 summer transfer window. However, the Manchester Evening News understands that the duo were abroad on “routine business” to meet sporting directors and agents and learn about the market before the window’s opening in June.

Mason Greenwood - stats vs Getafe La Liga squad 2023/24 Output Squad rank Overall rating 6.80 =4th Goals 6 2nd Assists 5 2nd Shots per game 2.8 1st Dribbles per game 1.8 1st

Ben Jacobs - Man Utd likely to sell Greenwood this summer

Jacobs has indicated that Manchester United are more likely to sell Greenwood than perform a U-turn on their initial decision in August 2023. The journalist hints that all signs point to the Red Devils being able to “cash in at a very beneficial level.” Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

“I don't think Murtough’s trip to Barcelona has any standing on the Greenwood rumours. According to sources, the trip had nothing to do with Mason Greenwood. As Sir Jim Ratcliffe has said, Manchester United will resolve the Greenwood situation and determine whether they may consider U-turning and bringing him back to the club or, more likely, selling him during the summer. “Manchester United's decision will be more than just a football one. It will be based on speaking to various stakeholders per the original review. They will then see whether, within the market, they can get the kind of fee that they're looking for. Given his form at Getafe, all indications are that Man Utd will be able to cash in at a very beneficial level, which may allow them to move more freely in the market. The trip was just relationship building.”

Manchester United will hope to make significant signings to their squad during the 2024 summer transfer window as INEOS look to return the club to competing at the top table of European football. Ratcliffe will have the final say on sporting matters at Old Trafford as he looks towards his first market in charge at the Theatre of Dreams.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, Manchester United have a ‘long-standing’ interest in Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite. There is confidence that the 21-year-old, recently called up to the England squad, will leave Goodison Park at the end of the 2023/24 season.

Meanwhile, our sources also understand that Man Utd could offer Juventus’ Weston McKennie a route back into the Premier League after he was identified as an alternative midfield target. The 25-year-old had an unsuccessful loan spell at Leeds United last term and couldn’t help prevent the Whites from succumbing to relegation from the top flight.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and WhoScored, correct as of 15-03-24.