Manchester United have pinpointed Fulham star Antonee Robinson, Bournemouth man Milos Kerkez and Brest talent Bradley Locko as potential Old Trafford recruits after deciding that signing cover for Luke Shaw is a top priority for the January transfer window, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Although the Red Devils were busy during the summer, with Manuel Ugarte being the final addition to boss Erik ten Hag's squad when the Uruguayan joined in a switch worth up to £50.5million from Paris Saint-Germain a matter of days before last month's deadline, plans are already being put in place to reignite the recruitment drive.

Dan Ashworth is poised to lead negotiations after a £10million compensation fee was agreed with Newcastle United to allow Manchester United to appoint him as their new sporting director, and preparations have been devised ahead of diving into the market at the turn of the year.

Red Devils Frustrated by Shaw's Injury Issues

Ten Hag eager to secure fresh left-back option during winter window

Manchester United have put acquiring a new left-back high on their agenda for January after growing frustrated by Shaw's injury problems, according to GMS sources, and they have wasted no time in identifying Robinson, Kerkez and Locko as targets to bolster their options in the position.

The Red Devils have been forced to contend with the 29-year-old spending prolonged periods on the treatment table, with him missing the start of the season and only making 15 appearances in all competitions last term, resulting in ten Hag considering bringing in an alternative.

GMS sources have been informed that Manchester United have been seriously looking at making a move for Robinson and Kerkez, meaning they could raid Premier League rivals Fulham and Bournemouth respectively, while Locko has also been scouted as they continue scouring the market.

Luke Shaw's season-by-season Premier League record at Manchester United Season Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Sent off 2023/24 12 0 0 6 0 2022/23 31 1 2 8 0 2021/22 20 0 3 8 0 2020/21 32 1 5 8 0 2019/20 24 0 0 7 0 2018/19 29 1 4 11 0 2017/18 11 0 0 2 0 2016/17 11 0 1 1 0 2015/16 5 0 1 1 0 2014/15 16 0 0 1 1 Statistics correct as of 09/09/2024

It is understood that Fulham slapped a £35million price tag on Robinson when interest grew during the summer transfer window as they were desperate to ensure the United States international remained at Craven Cottage due to being at the forefront of chief Marco Silva's plans for the season.

Kerkez was also on Manchester United's radar ahead of the campaign getting underway, but additional admiring glances from Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa resulted in his valuation rising to in the region of £42million and Bournemouth succeeded in fending off suitors.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Milos Kerkez has made seven clearances and five tackles over the course of his first three appearances of the Premier League season

Shaw's Recovery Set to Dictate Transfer Plans

Continuing problems will force Ashworth and Ratcliffe to act

Although Shaw is nearing a return to action, GMS sources have been told that the number of appearances he manages to make before the transfer window reopens for business at the turn of the year will dictate how Manchester United look at the market as they do not want to run the risk of being left short of cover amid Tyrell Malacia's extensive lay-off.

The England international still has just shy of three years remaining on his £150,000-per-week contract, but the Red Devils are aware that having to Diogo Dalot or Noussair Mazraoui out of their favoured position on the other side of the backline cannot be a long-term solution if they want to edge closer to ending their wait for a Premier League title.

GMS sources have learned that Manchester United are prepared to up the ante in their attempts to sign a new long-term left-back if Shaw's problems continue, while Robinson, Kerkez and Locko may not be the only options on their shortlist in the winter as they are exploring alternative market opportunities.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and other board members are seeing the Red Devils' No.23 as an unreliable and unsustainable first-choice candidate, GMS recently reported, and he will enter a defining moment in his Old Trafford career when he fully recovers from his calf injury in the coming weeks.

