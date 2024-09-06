Manchester United have set their sights on making further alterations to their midfield when the transfer window reopens in 2025 as plans have been put in place to secure long-term replacements for Old Trafford duo Casemiro and Christian Eriksen, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Although Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag succeeded in bolstering his options in the middle of the park thanks to landing Manuel Ugarte in a £50.5million switch from Paris Saint-Germain a matter of days before last week's deadline, sporting director Dan Ashworth has been tasked with continuing to scour the market for future reinforcements.

Minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe was not afraid to splash the cash during the summer, with Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui being among the most expensive additions to the squad thanks to arriving in a double deal worth close to £60million, but Manchester United have wasted no time in seeking upgrades within the next 12 months.

Casemiro and Eriksen Set for Old Trafford Exit

Experienced pair will not be with Premier League giants next season

Manchester United are lining up new midfield signings for 2025 as they are looking to continue their squad overhaul over the course of the next two transfer windows, according to GMS sources, and securing replacements for Casemiro and Eriksen is being viewed as a priority behind the scenes.

The midfield duo are currently pocketing a combined total of £500,000-per-week at Old Trafford, meaning their respective departures will relieve some of the strain on the Red Devils' wage bill, and Ugarte's arrival means that he is on course to partner academy product Kobbie Mainoo in offering the backline protection.

GMS sources have been informed that this will be Casemiro and Eriksen's final season in a Manchester United shirt, and Ashworth has been challenged to bring in youthful alternatives instead of falling into the same trap as previous years when experienced trophy winners coming into the final years of their career were targeted.

Casemiro's record at Manchester United compared to Christian Eriksen Casemiro Christian Eriksen Appearances 87 73 Goals 12 3 Assists 9 13 Yellow cards 22 4 Sent off 3 0 Statistics correct as of 06/09/2024

Casemiro has been gaining interest from Turkey, with Galatasaray keen to agree a loan deal ahead of their transfer window slamming shut on September 13, but a move to the Super Lig does not appear to be on the cards at this stage even though he is poised to fall behind Ugarte in the pecking order.

The Brazil international saw an expected switch to the big-spending Saudi Pro League fail to open up during the summer, GMS recently reported, and Manchester United were also forced to contend with Eriksen remaining in his current surroundings despite being willing to sanction his departure before the deadline.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Casemiro has made 10 tackles in the opening three fixtures of the Premier League campaign, while his passing accuracy has not fallen below 73 per cent

Red Devils Plan to Build on Signing of Ugarte

Ashworth challenged to secure youthful additions to midfield

GMS sources have been told that Manchester United are planning to sign at least one more midfielder before the start of the 2025/26 campaign, despite the signing of Ugarte being a step in the right direction, and it is possible that fresh options will be brought in during the winter window as well as next summer.

But having landed the Uruguay international and fellow 23-year-old Joshua Zirkzee, who completed a £36.5million move from Bologna to become the first major signing of the Ratcliffe era, the Red Devils are looking to continue acquiring high-level performers who still have time to make improvements to their game.

Although the alteration to Manchester United's recruitment plans has resulted in the amount of experience within the squad slowly diminishing, GMS sources have learned that the hierarchy and ten Hag would prefer to work with players aged 25 and under where possible as they also have considerable resale value.

Having recruited Rasmus Hojlund in 2023, the Red Devils also forked out £58.9million for teenage defender Leny Yoro, and they are being seen as the ideal type of acquisition to dip into the market for because they have already enjoyed a large amount of senior action despite their age and also have exciting potential for the future.

