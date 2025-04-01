Manchester United are in danger of being dragged into a battle with the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal for the acquisition of Hugo Ekitike as the Eintracht Frankfurt star is being eyed by influential figures at Old Trafford, Anfield and the Emirates Stadium ahead of the summer, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Although the Red Devils forked out £36.5million to secure Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna less than 12 months ago, providing them with a fresh attacking option, head coach Ruben Amorim is threatening to go toe-to-toe with Reds chief Arne Slot and Gunners boss Mikel Arteta when the transfer window reopens.

Minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is continuing to make his mark behind the scenes at Manchester United, with ambitious plans being announced to build a new 100,000-seater stadium, and there is determination to improve the squad even if it means fighting with the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal for an agreement.

Widespread Premier League Interest in Ekitike

Frenchman could be sold for higher figure than initially expected

Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal are facing the prospect of a bidding war for Ekitike's services, according to GMS sources, as widespread interest has resulted in Eintracht Frankfurt being increasingly confident of being able to recoup a higher figure than they were initially seeking.

The Bundesliga outfit are heading into the summer transfer window in a strong negotiating position as the striker still has four years remaining on a contract which allows him to pocket in excess of £80,000-per-week when bonuses are triggered, complicating matters for Amorim, Slot and Arteta as they seek further firepower heading into next term.

Although GMS sources have been informed that £60million has been seen as a figure that may be enough to tempt Eintracht Frankfurt into cashing in on Ekitike - who has been productive in the final third of the pitch throughout the season - Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal could see the demands rise in a key twist if more suitors become engaged.