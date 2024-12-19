Manchester United are keen to persuade Everton star Jarrad Branthwaite to head to Old Trafford despite facing stiff competition from arch-rivals Liverpool and Manchester City ahead of the transfer window reopening for business at the turn of the year, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Although the Red Devils bolstered their options at the heart of the backline by landing Matthijs de Ligt and Leny Yoro during the summer, with the latter joining in a switch for up to £58.9million from Lille, head coach Ruben Amorim is preparing to go head-to-head with Reds chief Arne Slot and Sky Blues boss Pep Guardiola.

Everton have entered a new era - thanks to the Friedkin Group completing a takeover worth in the region of £500million on Thursday - but Manchester United, Liverpool and Manchester City are threatening to lure Branthwaite away from Goodison Park in the early stages of 2025 as they continue making recruitment plans.

Trio Likely to Miss Out on Branthwaite Swoop

England international's price tag not on course to drop next month

Manchester United, Liverpool and Manchester City are facing an uphill battle in their hopes of winning the race for Branthwaite's signature, according to GMS sources, as it has been deemed there is a slim chance that any of the sides will meet Everton's demands of up to £80million next month.

The Toffees highlighted that they are desperate to hold onto the central defender by rejecting a number of bids worth up to £50million from Old Trafford during the summer, and there is an awareness that accepting a cut-price offer would threaten to derail their hopes of maintaining their Premier League status.

GMS sources have been informed that Manchester United, Liverpool and Manchester City are particularly looking at completing a deal at the end of the campaign due to acknowledging that Everton will do all they can to stave off interest ahead of the winter window's February 3 deadline, but they are continuing to keep tabs on his situation.

The one-cap England international is poised to enter the final two-and-a-half years of his contract - which allows him to pocket £35,000-per-week on Merseyside - resulting in Amorim, Slot and Guardiola watching developments ahead of potentially offering a fresh challenge at Old Trafford, Anfield or the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester United are prepared to re-enter the market for Branthwaite if it is felt he would be a good fit in their new-look system, GMS sources have learned, while he has been on Liverpool's shortlist for a number of months as they consider their next major defensive signing and Manchester City have pinpointed him as a possible recruit.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jarrad Branthwaite made six clearances and won two aerial duels during Everton's goalless draw at Arsenal last weekend

Toffees Eager for Branthwaite to Snub Switch

Merseyside outfit want central defender to pen new contract

GMS sources have been told that Manchester United, Liverpool and Manchester City are in serious danger of being left frustrated in their respective pursuits as there remains a serious possibility of Branthwaite showing loyalty to Everton as they attempt to tie him down to a new contract.

The 22-year-old has been described as a 'good specimen' by Toffees boss Sean Dyche, and his current employers are desperate to convince him to remain on board during a period of transition under the new hierarchy and as they prepare to move into their new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock.

Everton are hopeful that Branthwaite will end speculation over a potential switch to Manchester United, Liverpool or Manchester City by agreeing fresh terms, GMS sources understand, and interested parties holding off making a formal offer until the summer would give the Friedkin Group more time to persuade him to sign on the dotted line.

But GMS sources previously revealed that the Red Devils' interest has refused to go away heading into 2025, despite being left disappointed in their initial pursuit during the summer, meaning the Toffees are at risk of their resolve being tested by their Premier League counterparts.

