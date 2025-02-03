Manchester United had a loan offer for Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku turned down heading into deadline day as they continue going in search of attacking reinforcements at Old Trafford, GIVEMESPORT sources exclusively revealed on our deadline day Market Madness podcast.

Having completed the £30million acquisition of Patrick Dorgu from Serie A strugglers Lecce a matter of hours before a 2-0 Premier League defeat to Crystal Palace, Red Devils head coach Ruben Amorim has gone in search of making further alterations to his squad ahead of the winter transfer window slamming shut at 11pm on Monday.

Red Devils Frustrated in Bid to Recruit Nkunku

Proposal to land Frenchman for rest of season turned down

Manchester United attempted to get an eleventh-hour deal over the line by lodging a loan offer for Nkunku on Sunday night, according to GMS sources, but Amorim and recruitment staff were forced to head back to the drawing board when their proposal was rejected by domestic counterparts Chelsea.

The Red Devils sniffed an opportunity to pounce after seeing the 27-year-old struggle to leapfrog Nicolas Jackson in the Stamford Bridge pecking order since his £52million arrival from RB Leipzig in June 2023, but they have been left frustrated in their pursuit and are in a race against time as they deliberate their next move.

GMS sources have been informed that Manchester United approached Nkunku and lodged a temporary offer, despite their target making it clear that he would only be open to sealing a permanent switch from Chelsea, as they cannot meet his price tag amid fears of breaching the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules.

The Red Devils' pursuit is complicated by the fact the France international still has three-and-a-half-years remaining on a contract which allows him to pocket £300,000-per-week, meaning his current employers are under no pressure to sanction his departure at this late stage of the winter transfer window.

Nkunku - who has been described as 'world-class' - already showed a willingness to embark on a fresh challenge by agreeing personal terms with Bundesliga table-toppers Bayern Munich last month, GMS sources have learned, but a move to the Allianz Arena failed to come to fruition and Manchester United have been hoping to profit from the situation.

