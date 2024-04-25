Highlights Manchester United are assessing Miguel Gutierrez after prioritising the addition of a left-back ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Red Devils co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and other new members of the hierarchy are facing a difficult pursuit of Girona's 22-year-old.

Manchester United are expecting Gutierrez to have a number of offers on the table after impressing in his current surroundings this season.

Manchester United are keeping tabs on Miguel Gutierrez and could look to lure the Girona star to Old Trafford when the summer transfer window opens despite being aware that two Premier League rivals are also in the hunt for his signature, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Although there is uncertainty over who will be in the Red Devils' dugout by the time next season gets underway, with new technical director Jason Wilcox assessing Erik ten Hag's credentials before a final decision is made on his future, targets are being identified ahead of a potential shake-up of the squad.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has taken control of football operations after completing his purchase of a 25 per cent stake in the club in February, allowing Manchester United to enter a new era, and Gutierrez has worked his way onto the Premier League giants' radar since the adjustments in the boardroom.

Red Devils Monitoring Gutierrez Ahead of Potential Swoop

Left-back addition prioritised as preparations for summer window are made

Manchester United have been looking at Gutierrez closely as they contemplate whether to test Girona's resolve with a summer bid, according to GMS sources, and there is an agreement within the coaching staff that the addition of a new left-back option needs to be prioritised ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

The Red Devils have been forced to contend with Luke Shaw facing lengthy spells on the treatment table this season, resulting in him being restricted to just 15 appearances, and the Spain under-21 international has been pinpointed as a potential acquisition after posting impressive figures in his current surroundings.

Miguel Gutierrez's statistical averages per 90 minutes this season compared to Luke Shaw Miguel Gutierrez Luke Shaw Pass completion percentage 85.9 81.9 Percentage of aerial duels won 58.3 56.5 Progressive passes 4.31 4.21 Key passes 1.22 1.21 Interceptions 0.68 0.56 Shots 0.95 0.19 Assists 0.20 0.00 Statistics correct as of 24/04/2024

Although Gutierrez is on Manchester United's wishlist after being the subject of rave reviews from the recruitment department, having been described as a 'complete modern full-back', GMS sources have been informed that it will be difficult for INEOS chief executive Ratcliffe and other new members of the hierarchy to rubber-stamp a deal in the coming months.

The Red Devils have a number of areas they want to address ahead of next season, while also making a final decision on whether to sack ten Hag, and they believe that the former Real Madrid man will have alternative offers on the table after excelling over the course of 35 outings this term.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Miguel Gutierrez has registered two or more tackles in five La Liga outings this season, with his highest tally of four coming during Girona's 1-1 draw against Real Betis in December

Ratcliffe Facing Competition from Arsenal and West Ham for Gutierrez

Real Madrid buyback clause further complicates summer pursuit

GMS sources understand that Premier League title-chasers Arsenal are also monitoring Gutierrez, while the Gunners' London rivals West Ham United are keen to win the race for his services despite there being doubt over whether former Manchester United boss David Moyes will remain at the helm beyond the end of the season.

The Red Devils' pursuit of the 22-year-old Champions League winner is further complicated by the fact that La Liga heavyweights Real Madrid inserted a buyback clause into the deal which took him to Girona, meaning they are in a strong position to hijack a move if it becomes clear that a switch is on the cards.

Related Gleison Bremer 'Could Fit Bill' in Man Utd Defender Search Manchester United have earmarked Gleison Bremer as a potential arrival ahead of the transfer window reopening in the summer

Manchester City's influence over Gutierrez's current employers, thanks to City Football Group acquiring a significant stake in the Spanish club in August 2017, may also make it difficult for Manchester United to come out on top in the battle to reach an agreement for the left-back in the coming months.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and WhoScored