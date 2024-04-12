Highlights Manchester United central defender Willy Kambwala is in line to be offered a new deal after working his way into boss Erik ten Hag's plans.

The Red Devils hierarchy are adamant that the teenager has a bright future ahead of him after starting last weekend's draw with arch-rivals Liverpool.

Manchester United are fearful of suitors circling for Kambwala as he is due to enter the final 12 months of Old Trafford contract.

Manchester United are looking to tie Willy Kambwala down to a new contract 'as soon as possible' due to members of the Old Trafford hierarchy and coaching staff being certain that the teenager has a bright future ahead of him, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Although boss Erik ten Hag's job appears to be under threat, with talks over his future set to be held at the end of the season after being handed the primary objective of sealing Champions League qualification, he has not been afraid to hand some of the Red Devils' best up-and-coming talents opportunities.

Kobbie Mainoo has gone on to make himself one of the first names on the team sheet since breaking into the senior squad, starting each of Manchester United's last 15 Premier League encounters, and Kambwala has joined him in working his way into the forefront of the Dutch tactician's plans.

Red Devils Eager to Agree Fresh Terms with Kambwala

Centre-back's current agreement is due to expire in 2025

Manchester United have set their sights on rewarding Kambwala with a new contract after showing promising signs when he has been handed game time in a season which has seen ten Hag contend with numerous defensive injury problems, according to GMS sources, and they are aware that his agreement needs upgrading.

The 19-year-old is in line to tick into the final 12 months of his current deal - which allows him to pocket £7,500-per-week - during the summer transfer window, and the Red Devils want to eliminate the risk of a suitor identifying a potential opportunity to pounce for a cut-price fee.

Kambwala profited from Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, Lisandro Martinez and Jonny Evans being unavailable by making his second Premier League start of the season when Manchester United held title-chasing arch-rivals Liverpool to a 2-2 draw last weekend, which led to Old Trafford icon Rio Ferdinand describing him as 'magnificent', and statistics highlight that he has been performing better than some of his teammates in various metrics.

Willy Kambwala's statistical averages per 90 minutes this season compared to Victor Lindelof Willy Kambwala Victor Lindelof Short pass completion percentage 96.3 91.5 Percentage of aerial duels won 50.0 41.5 Percentage of dribblers tackled 50.0 38.5 Clearances 3.60 2.70 Passes blocked 0.80 0.61 Errors 0.00 0.07 Statistics correct as of 11/04/2024

Manchester United entered a new era when Sir Jim Ratcliffe completed his purchase of a 25 per cent stake in the club in February, allowing the INEOS chief executive to take control of football operations following lengthy negotiations with the Glazer family, and he is understood to have been impressed with Kambwala.

GMS sources have been informed that key Red Devils figures are confident that the centre-back has a bright future ahead of him, having witnessed his development in the youth system after spending the early stages of his career with French outfit Sochaux, and are desperate to end uncertainty over his long-term future by agreeing fresh terms.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Willy Kambwala has made three tackles in two of his six Premier League outings this season, with those occasions coming during a December defeat to West Ham United and the 4-3 loss to Chelsea earlier this month

Ten Hag Handing Youngsters Game Time Could Save His Job

Ratcliffe impressed with Dutch tactician's willingness to trust up-and-coming talents

GMS sources understand that ten Hag's willingness to hand the likes of Kambwala and Mainoo opportunities to stake a claim for a future at Manchester United has gone in the former Ajax head coach's favour when it comes to deciding whether he should remain in the dugout heading into the 2024/25 campaign.

The emergence of the duo - along with other youthful talents Rasmus Hojlund, Alejandro Garnacho and Amad Diallo - are being seen as key positives in a season which has not gone to plan, while there is confidence that they can be built around during the fast-approaching summer transfer window to make the Red Devils stronger for next term.

Related Graham Potter has 'Big Interest' to be Next Man Utd Manager Graham Potter would be open to replacing Erik ten Hag in the Manchester United hot-seat if the opportunity arises

GMS sources recently revealed that Manchester United co-owner Ratcliffe is very happy with the way ten Hag has improved and nurtured young talent during his reign, resulting in him beginning to make preparations for the 2024/25 season and edging towards remaining at the helm.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and WhoScored