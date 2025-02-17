Manchester United are toying with the idea of attempting to tie Harry Maguire down to a new contract a matter of weeks after triggering a 12-month extension written into his current terms as it would give them more scope to bolster their squad in the summer, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Although the Red Devils were active in the winter transfer window, with Patrick Dorgu being their most expensive acquisition thanks to completing a £30million switch from Serie A strugglers Lecce, head coach Ruben Amorim had limited funds and was forced to sanction outgoings in order to secure fresh faces.

Marcus Rashford was among the big-names to embark on a fresh challenge, with the academy graduate joining Premier League rivals Aston Villa on an initial loan deal which includes a £40million option to become permanent, and Manchester United are seeking ways to strengthen their budget ahead of having another opportunity to land reinforcements.

Red Devils May Enter Maguire Contract Talks

One-year extension written into current terms triggered last month

Manchester United could revisit Maguire's contract situation at the end of the season, according to GMS sources, and there is a possibility that he will be handed the opportunity to sign a long-term deal on different terms after making himself one of the first names on the team sheet since Amorim's arrival in the dugout.

Although the Red Devils triggered a one-year extension written into the centre-back's £190,000-per-week agreement last month, there is an awareness that he will remain on course to become a free agent at the end of next season if they do not convince him to pen fresh terms or sanction his departure.

Maguire has become a key part of Amorim's plans, leading to him playing the full 90 minutes as Manchester United suffered their latest setback in the form of a 1-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur last weekend, and GMS sources have been informed that contract talks could be opened in the coming months.

The England international has been on the Red Devils' books since sealing a £80million switch from Leicester City in August 2019 - allowing him to become the most expensive defender in history - and has been determined to get his career back on track after initially falling by the wayside under previous chief Erik ten Hag.

Manchester United are looking at different ways to improve the wage structure ahead of next season in a bid to enhance their chances of bolstering the squad, GMS sources have learned, and it has resulted in Maguire securing a new deal on altered terms being considered behind the scenes.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Harry Maguire has been averaging 2.7 clearances and 2.4 ball recoveries per Premier League outing this season

Amorim Wanting to Keep Maguire for Rebuild

Portuguese tactician admires defender's leadership qualities

GMS sources have been told that Amorim is determined to keep Maguire on board as he attempts to build a new team after an underwhelming start to his Manchester United reign, heightening the possibility of the former Sheffield United and Hull City man entering discussions with key decision-makers over his future.

The 31-year-old has earned plaudits for his performances since the Red Devils transitioned into an unfamiliar formation, with him being described as 'perfect' for a role in the middle of the back three by his current boss, and he is poised to continue enjoying regular game time in the final months of the campaign.

Portuguese tactician Amorim has identified Maguire as one of the few leadership figures in his squad, GMS sources understand, and he has remained a vocal presence in the dressing room and around Carrington despite being stripped of the captain's armband when Ten Hag was in the Manchester United hot-seat.

Related Exclusive: Antony's Agent Drops Update on Man Utd Future and Amorim Relationship Manchester United winger Antony's agent has told GIVEMESPORT the latest on his Old Trafford future and explained his relationship with Ruben Amorim.

The Premier League giants decided to activate the one-year option in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup winner's contract after GMS sources revealed his mindset and professionalism had caught the eye following the managerial change earlier in the season, and his stay at Old Trafford may be extended even further.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 17/02/2025