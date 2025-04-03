Kobbie Mainoo remains committed to Manchester United and is open to signing a new contract to remain among head coach Ruben Amorim's options for the long-term, despite growing rumours involving Europe’s elite, sources have told GIVEMESPORT.

Last week, we revealed how talk around the midfielder would come back into the spotlight on the back of the international break - and the 19-year-old has now been linked with moves to Real Madrid and Inter Milan, as well as the Red Devils' Premier League rivals Chelsea.

However, while these clubs could offer Champions League football next season, we understand Mainoo’s priority is still to remain at Old Trafford - provided terms can be agreed.

Red Devils Planning to Offer Mainoo New Deal

Pay package remains biggest discussion point with midfielder

It is believed that Manchester United are preparing to table a new contract offer, but expectations over his salary remain a key discussion point.

Reports have previously suggested a potential 80 per cent pay rise to £180,000-a-week, but this is seen as unrealistic as the Red Devils looks to restructure their wage bill.

Instead, they are expected to present an offer well in excess of £100,000-a-week, but closely in line with a deal recently handed to Amad Diallo. Sources say it would be a figure they believe fairly reflects the England international's rapid rise and growing importance to the team.

Manchester United are not currently considering cashing in on Mainoo, who is valued at £70million, and the situation would only be expected to change if negotiations were to completely collapse. However, there is no indication that talks are heading in that direction yet, with both parties seemingly willing to find a resolution.

The youngster's development has been one of the few bright spots during tough times at Old Trafford in recent years, with his composure and intelligence on the ball marking him out as one of England’s most exciting up-and-coming talents.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kobbie Mainoo has been averaging 2.1 tackles per Premier League outing this season

The lure of Champions League football is undoubtedly an attractive prospect, and both Inter Milan and Real Madrid are said to be monitoring the situation closely. But there is also a strong sense that Mainoo values his homegrown status at Manchester United and the opportunity to establish himself as a key figure in their midfield for years to come.

The Red Devils are pushing forward with talks, with the club eager to avoid a drawn-out saga. For now, Mainoo’s focus will be on getting back to action - but his future will remain a talking point until some news arrives over his next deal.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 03/04/2025

