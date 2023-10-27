Highlights Jadon Sancho has been out of the picture at Manchester United since having a public disagreement with boss Erik ten Hag.

Borussia Dortmund and Juventus are among the sides to have shown interest ahead of the January transfer window opening for business.

Ten Hag has tasked the Red Devils with negotiating an exit strategy due to his relationship with Sancho being beyond repair.

Manchester United will be forced to contend with a 'major obstacle' when they attempt to offload Jadon Sancho during the winter window, and transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT whether the England international could end up staying at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils forked out £73million when they lured Sancho away from Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund two years ago, but he has been left out in the cold since getting involved in a public bust-up with boss Erik ten Hag.

The winger riled the Dutch tactician when he claimed he has been made a scapegoat in a now-deleted social media post, resulting in him failing to make a matchday squad since the 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest on August 26.

Sancho could cash in on Saudi Pro League riches

A move to Saudi Arabia has been pinpointed as the most plausible option for Sancho, according to The Athletic, as he moves closer to bringing the curtain down on his Manchester United career at the turn of the year.

The report suggests European admirers may struggle to reach an agreement due to the 23-year-old's £250,000-per-week wages, but his connections to London make Chelsea a possible destination as he continues to assess his options.

Manchester United's highest earners Casemiro £350,000-per-week Raphael Varane £340,000-per-week Marcus Rashford £300,000-per-week Jadon Sancho £250,000-per-week Mason Mount £250,000-per-week Anthony Martial £250,000-per-week All figures according to Capology

It is understood that a return to Dortmund is preferred by Sancho as he aims to revive his stuttering career, and Manchester United are considering a deal which would see him leave Old Trafford on an 18-month loan.

Serie A title-chasers Juventus are also interested in acquiring his services for the remainder of the season after keeping tabs following the falling out with ten Hag in recent weeks.

The former Ajax chief believes his relationship with Sancho is beyond repair, leading to him challenging Manchester United to negotiate an exit strategy ahead of the winter window opening for business in January.

The United Stand presenter Beth Tucker recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Red Devils need to prioritise forcing the Manchester City academy graduate through the exit door as there is tension brewing behind the scenes thanks to his rift with ten Hag, but she warned that Manchester United may have to pay half of Sancho's salary in order to find a suitor who can stump up the cash needed to strike a deal.

Jones believes remaining at Manchester United beyond the closure of the winter transfer window is not an option for Sancho, but his options are limited due to his hefty wages.

Having held discussions with his contacts, the respected journalist is aware that Dortmund and Juventus will struggle to offer the wide-man a chance to leave Old Trafford as they cannot afford to pay the entirety of his salary, while Saudi Arabian interest has not been escalated so far.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"Sancho needs an escape route from Manchester United, but we have seen before how players get stuck at clubs in situations like this and finding an exit route is easier said than done. "The fact he is such a high earner is a problem when it comes to finding a loan club. I’ve spoken to contacts at Dortmund and Juventus, two of the clubs heavily linked with him, and indications from both are that his current wage is a major obstacle. "But, obviously, something has to give here and Manchester United are going to end up having to heavily subsidise a loan if they want to protect his value in any way. Keeping him is not really an option. "The other option that will be touted is Saudi Arabia but, from what I understand, there hasn’t really been any serious intent on that front yet."

£40m Man United star snubs Premier League rivals

Scott McTominay has made it clear that he is not interested in joining Newcastle United, according to 90min, after he was initially pinpointed as an option to fill the void left by Sandro Tonali thanks to his 10-month ban for breaching betting regulations.

The report suggests the Red Devils' £40million price tag had already made it difficult for the Magpies to land the Scotland international, who has scored three goals this season, but a potential move to St James' Park appears to be dead in the water as he is in no rush to embark on a fresh challenge.

Newcastle's pursuit comes after reigning Europa Conference League champions West Ham United tested Manchester United's resolve by lodging a £30million bid for McTominay during the summer, along with a similar offer for teammate Harry Maguire, but they were unable to get the deal over the line.

The central midfielder was involved in a dressing room bust-up with Bruno Fernandes last month, with the Red Devils' captain confronting McTominay after being consigned to a third defeat in four games by Brighton & Hove Albion.

But reputable journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that the 26-year-old has remained a model professional as he looks to convince ten Hag that he should be among the first names on the team sheet.