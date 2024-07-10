Highlights Manchester United could secure a lucrative fee for Mason Greenwood further down the line after negotiating a flexible sell-on clause into the deal taking the winger to Marseille.

The Red Devils have ensured that they will have the opportunity to profit if their academy graduate makes a telling impact with the Ligue 1 giants.

Greenwood has held discussions with Marseille head coach Roberto De Zerbi ahead of agreeing personal terms at the Stade Velodrome.

Manchester United could be in line for a significant windfall if Mason Greenwood shines in a Marseille shirt as the Old Trafford hierarchy have included the option to increase the initial 50 per cent sell-on fee they will receive from any future sale, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Red Devils have turned their attentions towards being active in the remainder of the summer window after minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe opted to trigger a 12-month extension written into boss Erik ten Hag's contract, eliminating uncertainty over whether the Dutch tactician will be in the dugout for the Premier League season-opener against Fulham.

Dan Ashworth has been set the challenge of leading Manchester United's recruitment drive after being appointed as their new sporting director, having negotiated his release from domestic rivals Newcastle United, but big-name departures are also expected ahead of the August 30 transfer deadline.

Red Devils Have Option to Boost Greenwood Sell-On Clause

Winger on cusp of sealing Marseille switch

Manchester United will retain a significant 50 per cent sell-on clause after reaching an agreement in principle to sell Greenwood to Marseille, according to GMS sources, but they will have the opportunity to secure even more cash further down the line thanks to ensuring that the arrangement remains flexible.

The Red Devils' academy graduate, who caught the Ligue 1 giants' eye by finding the back of the net 10 times and registering a further six assists during a fruitful loan spell with Getafe last term, is heading to the Stade Velodrome for an initial £23million fee which could be boosted by a further £3million in add-ons.

GMS sources have been informed that Manchester United will have the option to increase the sell-on clause after being willing to lower their initial £40million demands to allow Marseille to strike a deal, meaning they would be on course to profit if Greenwood makes a telling impact in his new surroundings.

Mason Greenwood's statistics at Manchester United Squad Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Sent off First-team 129 35 12 4 0 Under-18 34 34 9 1 0 Under-21 8 5 2 0 0 Under-19 5 5 1 1 0 Statistics correct as of 10/07/2024

Having reached an agreement in principle with the winger's current employers, the French giants have turned their attentions towards getting personal terms finalised as they aim to wrap up the deal and give him plenty of time to work with his new teammates ahead of the fast-approaching campaign.

GMS sources have learned that Manchester United negotiated a workable sell-on clause as Marseille have reached the top end of their budget and were unable to go any higher, while there is confidence within Old Trafford that Greenwood could secure another big move later in his career to eventually recoup more than £40million.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mason Greenwood recorded nine shots during loan club Getafe's 2-0 defeat against Athletic Bilbao in May, which was his highest tally in a single La Liga outing during the 2023/24 campaign

Greenwood Has Held Talks with De Zerbi

Ligue 1 giants have fought off competition from Lazio

GMS sources have been told that Greenwood has already held discussions with Marseille head coach Roberto De Zerbi as he aims to discover how he will fit into the former Brighton & Hove Albion chief's plans when the switch from Manchester United is rubber-stamped in the coming days.

Although Lazio also attempted to offer the 22-year-old a route out of Old Trafford, which would have resulted in him featuring in Serie A for the first time in his career, Les Phoceens were always seen as the frontrunners for an agreement after making their interest clear during the early stages of the transfer window.

The Ligue 1 heavyweights have already been on the receiving end of backlash from Benoit Payan, the Mayor of Marseille, who has described the move to secure Greenwood's services as a disgrace, but a deal remains on course to be completed after fighting off stiff competition.

The one-cap England international's permanent exit could also aid ten Hag as he aims to bolster his squad as GMS sources recently revealed that Manchester United will only be able to make a third bid for Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite after sanctioning a big-money departure.

