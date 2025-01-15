The transfer rumours surrounding Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford will run “deep into the window” according to the Daily Mail’s Mike Keegan, speaking on GIVEMESPORT’S latest Market Madness podcast.

Rumours surrounding Rashford’s future at Old Trafford sprung into life after he was dropped for several games soon after the arrival of new manager, Ruben Amorim. That, combined with the forward’s poor form in recent months, have only fueled the idea that Rashford will be departing the club.

Though there have been no concrete suggestions that a move away from Manchester is close to being finalised, there have been a number of reported potential suitors for Rashford, with AC Milan being the most notable of those teams.

According to Keegan, the Red Devils are wary about letting Rashford join another club in England, with their new ownership being conscious, first, of how that would make them look as a business, and second, knowing that it could come back to bite them were he to find his form elsewhere in the country.

Rashford’s Wages Could be Problematic

27-year-old is on a bumper contract at Old Trafford

Keegan also noted that Rashford’s wage, which is reportedly around £350,000-per-week, could prove to be a massive issue for any parties that are interested in acquiring his services, suggesting that a swift move away from the club hardly seems feasible.

“The latest I’m told is that, and obviously, the disclaimer is that these things can change pretty quickly, but expect this one to run deep into the transfer window. It won’t surprise anyone to know that the wages are a stumbling block. You know, we’re talking around £350,000 a week and it’s quite a complex situation. “So, United obviously don’t want him to go to another club in England at this stage, because they are wary of the optics of how that would look if he was to go there and do well. Jesse Lingard is fresh in the memory. He’s in South Korea now, but he went to West Ham, did well there and had people questioning the wisdom of United’s decision to allow him to go. "So, there’s the geography, for want of a better word, and the logistics, I suppose, as to where United are comfortable with him going.”

Rashford has, up until this point at least, spent his entire senior career as a Manchester United player, breaking through as a teenager in 2015. The England international, who was awarded an MBE in 2021 for his social efforts away from the pitch, has played in over 400 matches for Man United, racking up over 200 goal contributions in those appearances.

The 27-year-old’s current contract was a reward for the electric form he displayed in the 2022-23 campaign under the now-ex-Man United manager, Erik ten Hag.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: After scoring 30 goals in the 2022-23 season, Rashford has netted 15 goals since for Manchester United.

Man United have not yet been active in the January window, with the Old Trafford side yet to either sign or sell a player since the arrival of Amorim in the dugout. If reports are to be believed, however, then Rashford could and most likely will be one of the first departures of the Amorim era.

