Manchester United have refused to rule out the possibility of attempting to lure Lorenzo Lucca to Old Trafford even though the Udinese star does not match the profile they are looking for and Everton are threatening to make him one of their first signings after moving to their new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Red Devils raided Serie A during the winter transfer window, with Patrick Dorgu completing a £30million switch from Lecce, and head coach Ruben Amorim is contemplating whether to go head-to-head with Toffees counterpart David Moyes as he searches for further firepower ahead of next season.

Although Joshua Zirkzee has provided Rasmus Hojlund with competition for a regular starting berth this term, thanks to sealing a £36.5million move when an agreement was reached with Bologna in July, Manchester United are toying with the idea of attempting to beat Everton to Lucca's signature.

Amorim and Moyes Considering Lucca Swoop

Italy international has been in prolific form in homeland this term

Manchester United have made the big decision to continue monitoring Lucca even though they would be at risk of facing stiff competition from Everton, according to GMS sources, as they have chosen to adopt an open-minded approach as Amorim aims to make alterations to the squad ahead of his first full season at the helm.

There have been suggestions that the 6ft 7in striker is gradually making himself a top target for the Red Devils, with there being potential for him to leapfrog Hojlund and Zirkzee in the pecking order if he makes the move after finding the back of the net 12 times in all competitions at Udinese this term.

But GMS sources have been informed that Manchester United have not pinpointed Lucca as a priority option to bring in as some influential figures behind the scenes are wary of upping the ante in their pursuit, meaning Everton could prove to be a more viable destination if he is eager to embark on a fresh challenge in the Premier League.