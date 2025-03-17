Manchester United have decided that they will not prioritise signing a like-for-like alternative to Geovany Quenda despite the Old Trafford recruitment department being beaten by Premier League rivals Chelsea to the Sporting star's signature ahead of the transfer window officially reopening, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Red Devils head coach Ruben Amorim was handed the opportunity to bolster the squad he inherited from predecessor Erik ten Hag ahead of last month's winter deadline, which led to Patrick Dorgu being the most expensive acquisition thanks to sealing a £30million switch from Serie A strugglers Lecce.

But Manchester United, who have announced ambitious plans to build a new 100,000-seater stadium and kept their hopes of clinching silverware alive by booking their place in the Europa League quarter-finals last week, are putting plans in place to secure further reinforcements ahead of the Portuguese tactician's first full season at the helm.

Red Devils Reassess Plans Amid Quenda Blow

Teenager poised to head to Stamford Bridge after next season

Manchester United are not seeking a direct alternative to Quenda after coming to terms with missing out in the race for his services, according to GMS sources, as the decision has been made to focus on landing an exciting talent who has similar attacking traits instead of finding someone who can feature in exactly the same position.

Chelsea have pre-agreed a deal worth in the region of £42million, which will see the 17-year-old remain with Sporting for the entirety of next season before heading to Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2026, and that has forced the Red Devils to revise their plans for the upcoming transfer window.

GMS sources have been informed that Manchester United are expected to focus on bringing in another option boasting similar creativity to Quenda, who started his current employers' Primeira Liga win over Famalicao last weekend, rather than an attack-minded wide man capable of being deployed at wing-back.

Although Amorim was eager to seal a reunion with the three-cap Portugal under-21 international, having described him as 'complete' during their time together at Sporting, he has been forced to return to the drawing board after Chelsea hijacked the Red Devils' attempts to win the race for his signature.

Manchester United's failed pursuit of Quenda could result in Amad Diallo becoming more of a consideration on the right flank when he returns from injury ahead of next season, GMS sources have learned, even though there has been a desire to hand him an attacking midfield role after flourishing since the change of system.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Geovany Quenda has been averaging 1.9 key passes and 1.4 shots per Primeira Liga outing this season

Amorim Admirer of Quenda's Attacking Intent

Portuguese tactician was eager to seal reunion at Old Trafford

GMS sources have been told that Manchester United initially pinpointed Quenda as a priority target due to his attacking intent and intelligence on the ball, and Amorim is determined to bring in someone else who has similar capabilities rather than simply looking to secure fresh competition for the likes of Diogo Dalot.

The Chelsea-bound teenager previously verbally agreed personal terms with the Red Devils and was waiting to see if a compromise could be reached over a fee, leading to there being confidence that he would head to Old Trafford, but they are having to reassess their options in the final weeks of the season.

Manchester United will hold internal discussions over the best way to invest the money they had initially been planning to spend on Quenda, GMS sources understand, as Amorim wants to look into the exact needs of his side before confirming his fresh priorities with minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and other influential members of the hierarchy.

The transfer setback comes after GMS sources recently revealed that the Red Devils are struggling to get themselves into a position to afford a summer deal for Ederson, who has been on their radar thanks to his consistent performances in the middle of the park for Serie A title-chasers Atalanta.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 17/03/2025

