Manchester United have shown an interest in signing Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte, but according to CaughtOffside, the move is now on the verge of collapsing.

Adding an additional midfielder to the squad was always likely to be a priority for the Red Devils this summer, with Sofyan Amrabat's loan deal ending. As it stands, the Red Devils appear to be focusing all of their attention on acquiring a centre-back or two, but a new man in the middle of the park could be next on their agenda.

Ugarte has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford, but a deal is now looking unlikely.

Man Utd Must Sell Before Signing Ugarte

A move is in danger of collapsing

According to CaughtOffside, Manchester United don't have enough money in the budget to complete a deal for Ugarte, unless they sell Casemiro. The Red Devils are currently having trouble shifting the Brazilian international, so at the moment, they are unable to press ahead for Ugarte.

The report adds that their pursuit of Ugarte is in 'serious danger' of collapsing, with it being possible that by the time they manage to offload Casemiro, if they do at all, then Ugarte may have moved on to another club.

Statistical Comparison 2023/24 (League Only) Stat Ugarte Casemiro Appearances 25 25 Pass Accuracy 91.2% 81.8% Progressive Passes Per 90 4.05 5.09 Key Passes Per 90 0.65 0.73 Tackles Per 90 4.56 3.77 Interceptions Per 90 1.86 0.82

It's no surprise that United are looking to shift Casemiro during the summer transfer window after a disappointing season. The former Real Madrid man is also a hefty earner at Old Trafford, taking home £350k-a-week making him United's highest-paid player.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano previously told GIVEMESPORT that Ugarte was keen on a move to United, while PSG would be willing to sell him. A move seems to have stalled for now, but Erik ten Hag's recruitment team are focusing heavily on strengthening their defence.

Romano has also confirmed that a deal taking Yoro to Old Trafford is now in place, with the Ligue 1 defender completing the first part of his medical. The youngster is ready to sign a contract valid until 2029, with United paying around £42m upfront plus add-ons.

Matthijs de Ligt Also an Option for Man Utd

Discussions have been advanced

Yoro doesn't appear to be the only centre-back that United are pursuing as they look to sign Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt. Romano has confirmed that talks have been positive and advanced, but the Manchester outfit must focus on outgoings for now.

It's understood that United do want to add another centre-back despite pursuing Yoro, and it's no surprise considering their lack of options. Raphael Varane and Willy Kambwala have now left the club, so ten Hag could be left short at the back.

