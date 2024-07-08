Highlights Manchester United in talks to sign PSG midfielder Manuel Ugarte.

Ugarte is keen on a move to Old Trafford.

PSG are looking for around £50m to allow him to depart.

Manchester United are pushing to sign Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte, with Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano confirming that talks are ongoing, with the player keen on the move.

Ugarte made the move to PSG last summer transfer window from Portuguese side Sporting Lisbon, but the Uruguayan midfielder wasn't a guaranteed starter towards the end of the season. United have now made an effort to secure his signature with Erik ten Hag looking to add another body in the middle of the park.

The likes of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen are reaching the latter stages of their careers, so adding another midfielder could be a priority for the Red Devils.

Ugarte is keen on the move

Speaking on his Here We Go podcast, Romano has confirmed that talks are ongoing between Manchester United and PSG, with Ugarte keen on the move to Old Trafford...

"The contacts between Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain are absolutely ongoing. So the two clubs are talking on a regular weekly basis. Manuel Ugarte is available on the market for Paris Saint-Germain but not at any value. Obviously they want important money for Ugarte. The player is keen on the move, keen on trying experience in the Premier League. He's open to going to the Premier League, he's open to going to Manchester United even if they don't play Champions League football."

United are working on multiple deals at the moment, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS looking to improve ten Hag's squad after they struggled in the Premier League last term. The Manchester outfit are pushing to bring Matthijs de Ligt and Joshua Zirkzee to Old Trafford as well as Ugarte.

Sources have confirmed to GIVEMESPORT that PSG won't allow Ugarte to leave for less than £50m. The Red Devils saw an opening offer rejected for the midfielder, and they are in a race against time to secure his signature with other clubs also in the race.

Manuel Ugarte's Ligue 1 statistics - Paris Saint-Germain squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 25 =9th Assists 2 =11th Tackles Per Game 3.9 1st Interceptions Per Game 1.6 1st Match rating 7.15 4th

It's no surprise that United are pushing for a new midfielder with the futures of Casemiro and Eriksen uncertain. Sofyan Amrabat was also with the Red Devils last season on loan from Fiorentina, but he's now returned to the Italian club are his temporary deal with United.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manuel Ugarte already has 200 first-team appearances in all competitions at club level.

Casemiro and Eriksen Could Leave Man Utd

Man Utd will need reinforcements

According to a report from ESPN, Manchester United will allow Eriksen to leave the club in the summer transfer window, with the Danish international attracting interest from clubs in Turkey. It's a similar situation for Casemiro, who is a target for Saudi Pro League sides. United could look to cash in on two high earners who have struggled to make a significant impact in the last 12 months.

At the age of 23, Ugarte could be an ideal long-term replacement for Casemiro and Eriksen in the middle of the park.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 04-07-24.