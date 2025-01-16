Manchester United have offered Marcus Rashford to Barcelona with both parties interested in a move, according to Fabrizio Romano speaking on GIVEMESPORT's latest Market Madness podcast.

The England international has featured just six times - netting three goals - in all competitions under new Man United boss Ruben Amorim after he was dropped from the squad with reports of a poor attitude around his teammates and disappointing efforts in training.

Having come up through the academy ranks at Carrington, the 27-year-old is all but certainly heading for a move away from Old Trafford after 10 years in the senior team, and has attracted interest from a number of European clubs, including AC Milan and Barcelona.

According to Romano, though, Rashford is eyeing a move to La Liga, with Barcelona his preferred destination to revitalise his career.

Rashford-Barcelona Interest Is Mutual

The Three Lions star has reportedly been offered to the Catalan giants

According to Romano, whilst the Catalan side are interested in bringing Rashford to the Camp Nou, and have been offered the player by United, he is not a priority signing. Thus, this move isn't one which is - yet - in any advanced stages, though it is one that cannot be firmly ruled out either.

He told the Market Madness podcast:

"The player [Marcus Rashford] was offered to Barcelona. So keep an eye also on what Barcelona decide to do, because, in this moment, he probably is not a priority for Barca but he's a player appreciated internally at Barcelona. "The player would love a move to Spain. So at the moment, it is not a guaranteed move or an advanced move, but Barca have been offered this possibility. They also had a meeting with the agents of Rashford, so I think this could be one to watch in the final days of the window."

Rashford has been at Man United since he was seven-years-old, but after he was dropped from Amorim's squad, he partook in an interview with Henry Winter, where he revealed that he was ready to move away from the club in search of a fresh challenge. Since then, he has been included in just one matchday team, though he didn't make an appearance on the pitch.

Serie A heavyweights Milan were reported to be interested in bringing Rashford to the San Siro, but they face the difficulty of only being able to bring in one Premier League target due to the Italian league's rules. They have also identified landing Manchester City captain Kyle Walker as a priority, which would entirely rule out the possibility of signing Rashford. Tottenham Hotspur have also expressed their interest in bringing the 27-year-old on loan to north London.

Nonetheless, it is the Catalan side who is Rashford's preferred destination, though signing him may also bring with it some challenges, with them already having struggled to register the likes of Dani Olmo and Pau Victor due to having been in breach of their league-imposed annual spending limit.

Marcus Rashford - 2024/25 Season Statistics (All Competitions) Appearances 24 Minutes Played 1,492 Goals 7 Assists 3 Shots Per 90 2.23 Shots on Target Per 90 0.80

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and FBRef - accurate as of 15/01/2025.