The Red Devils are in a strong position as the duo have not agitated for a move away from Old Trafford during the summer transfer window.

Reigning Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain have stopped short of upping the ante for Rashford and Fernandes despite showing interest.

Manchester United are on course to keep Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes at Old Trafford as they do not want to entertain sanctioning the departure of key assets with the Premier League campaign due to get underway in a matter of weeks, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag has been backed by co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe since the transfer window reopened for business last month, with teenage central defender Leny Yoro becoming the Red Devils' latest acquisition when he completed a £59million move from Ligue 1 outfit Lille.

Netherlands international Joshua Zirkzee also rubber-stamping a £36.5million switch in the aftermath of spearheading Serie A outfit Bologna to Champions League qualification, but new sporting director Dan Ashworth has been tasked with overseeing further incomings and outgoings ahead of the August 30 deadline.

Rashford and Fernandes Set to Stay at Old Trafford

Ten Hag unwilling to be left with little time to find replacements

Manchester United are very unlikely to contemplate cashing in on Rashford and Fernandes ahead of getting the Premier League season underway with a clash against Fulham on August 16, according to GMS sources, resulting in the duo being in line to remain in their current surroundings instead of embarking on a fresh challenge.

Although sanctioning the departures would relieve some of the strain on the Red Devils' wage bill, with the pair being on contracts worth a combined £540,000-per-week, ten Hag is aware that he would be left short of creativity in the final third of the pitch and have little time to find replacements.

GMS sources have been informed that Rashford and Fernandes have not agitated for a move away from Old Trafford, and Manchester United were only willing to consider offloading them if it became clear that they were desperate to move onto pastures new as the fast-approaching season edges closer.

Marcus Rashford's statistical averages per 90 minutes in the Premier League compared to Bruno Fernandes Marcus Rashford Bruno Fernandes Shot-creating actions 3.13 5.34 Shots 2.75 2.72 Shots on target 1.14 0.98 Key passes 1.11 2.90 Goals 0.40 0.35 Assists 0.19 0.27 Statistics correct as of 23/07/2024

High-profile outgoings this close to competitive action resuming would cause disruption which is totally at odds with the positive vibe created thanks to the summer arrivals of Zirkzee and Yoro, resulting in Dutch tactician ten Hag refusing to contemplate selling two fan favourites.

Although Paris Saint-Germain have been linked with Rashford and Fernandes, GMS sources have learned that the reigning Ligue 1 champions have stopped short of upping the ante in their pursuit, and head coach Luis Enrique has a better chance of landing Jadon Sancho if he raids Manchester United.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes have made 192 appearances together, and they have a joint goal participation of 20 in that time

Fernandes Wanted Assurances Over Red Devils' Ambition

Portugal international was keen to see progress in transfer market

GMS sources have been told that Manchester United have attempted to show Fernandes that they can match his ambition with their transfer business after he went in search of assurances after winning the FA Cup last season, and they are not finished in the summer window at this stage.

The Red Devils are eager to lure further targets to Old Trafford as they aim to close the gap on the likes of Manchester City and Arsenal at the top of the Premier League, and they are confident that the recruitment of the sought-after Zirkzee and Yoro will have satisfied the Portugal international.

Rashford has already been made aware of ten Hag's plans for him this season, GMS sources understand, as he seeks to slightly change his role in an attempt to improve his goalscoring numbers during the upcoming campaign after missing out on securing a place in England's squad for Euro 2024.

The Manchester United academy graduate's discussions with the former Ajax head coach came after GMS reported that the 26-year-old was in line to hold conversations over how he will be utilised if he remains with his boyhood club, and it appears that the talks were productive ahead of being set to play a role in the pre-season tour of the United States.

