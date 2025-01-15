Manchester United star Marcus Rashford is looking to seal his Old Trafford exit but could be deprived of the opportunity to embark on a fresh challenge with Serie A heavyweights AC Milan during the remainder of the winter transfer window due to the impact of Brexit, as GIVEMESPORT sources exclusively revealed on our brand-new Market Madness podcast.

Although the England international is in advanced talks to head to the San Siro, having decided that he is keen to leave the Red Devils ahead of the February 3 deadline, he may be forced to remain under head coach Ruben Amorim's tutelage or turn his attentions towards an alternative direction.

That is because GMS sources have been informed that Serie A rules mean AC Milan can only sign one of their targets from the Premier League during this window, following the decision to leave the European Union, and they are also setting their sights on landing Manchester City right-back Kyle Walker.

The 34-year-old is looking to leave the Etihad Stadium this month and has been in advanced talks after deciding he wants to head to the San Siro instead of the Saudi Pro League, where he has also gained interest, but they will not be in a position to secure his services as well as Rashford.

GMS sources have been told that the Manchester United winger's representatives have returned to Italy for fresh discussions, and his preference is to join the Rossoneri as long as La Liga giants Barcelona do not attempt to leap to the front of the queue at the eleventh hour.

AC Milan head coach Sergio Conceicao and key figures behind the scenes need to make a final decision on whether to recruit Rashford or Walker within the next 24 hours, with Brexit ending their hopes of being able to raid Manchester United and Manchester City in eye-catching deals midway through the winter transfer window.

