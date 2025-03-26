Manchester United have been handed a significant boost in their attempts to get Marcus Rashford off the Old Trafford wage bill on a permanent basis as overseas suitors have refused to rule out the possibility of pouncing if loan side Aston Villa do not take advantage of their option to buy, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Although Christian Eriksen has confirmed that he is expecting to leave the Red Devils as a free agent when his contract expires in the summer, head coach Ruben Amorim has set his sights on making further alterations to his squad as preparations are made for his first full season at the helm.

Ambitious plans have been announced to build a new 100,000-seater stadium as minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe continues looking to make his mark behind the scenes at Manchester United, but Rashford appears to have entered the final months of being on his boyhood club's books.

Rashford Could Have Chance to Move Abroad

Overseas admirers may attempt to turn England international's head

Rashford's exit route out of Manchester United has taken a fresh twist as admirers outside the Premier League are contemplating whether to attempt to turn his head as the summer transfer window edges closer, according to GMS sources, despite it being expected that Aston Villa will look to keep him in the Midlands beyond the end of the season.

The Villans have a £40million option to purchase the England international, having been eager to ensure they would have the opportunity to profit from the loan spell in the long-term when they held negotiations with the Red Devils before the winter deadline last month, but his form has attracted interest from elsewhere.

GMS sources have been informed that Rashford does not have a future at Manchester United, even though he has been a threat in the final third of the pitch during his brief stint with Aston Villa, and Amorim wants a deal to be in place as early as possible so that he can reinvest the funds in an attempt to strengthen his squad.

Although the Red Devils are not covering the vast majority of the 27-year-old's pay package during his time away from Old Trafford, with the Villans forking out up to £270,000-per-week when bonuses are triggered, there is determination to get him off the books as it would significantly ease the strain on the wage bill.

Rashford has previously been open to the idea of joining La Liga heavyweights Barcelona or reigning Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain, GMS sources have learned, and he may want to wait and see whether either side reignites their pursuit before he makes a final decision on whether to stay at Aston Villa if given the chance.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Marcus Rashford made six key passes in England's World Cup qualifier against Latvia earlier this week

Red Devils Hope to Profit from Rashford Form

England return on course to help maintain 27-year-old's value

GMS sources have been told that Manchester United are hopeful that Rashford's return to the England set-up will result in his value being maintained and could open the door for there to be a bigger market for his signature if the decision is made for him not to extend his stay at Aston Villa.

The wide forward publicly confirmed his desire to embark on a fresh challenge ahead of the winter transfer window opening for business at the turn of the year, having been unable to win over Amorim since his appointment as Erik ten Hag's successor in the Old Trafford dugout, and there is a growing possibility that fresh destination options will emerge.

But Manchester United have acknowledged that Aston Villa turning down the chance to keep Rashford would lead to the saga running deeper into the summer than they would ideally like, GMS sources understand, and that could have an impact on their recruitment plans as they aim to overhaul their attack.

GMS sources recently revealed that the Red Devils are fearful that they will be beaten by PSG to the signing of Victor Osimhen when he returns to Serie A title-chasers Napoli at the end of a productive loan spell at Galatasaray, meaning they are already having to put contingency plans in place.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 26/03/2025

