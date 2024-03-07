Highlights Manchester United winger Marcus Rashford is being targeted by Paris Saint-Germain as they prepare for Kylian Mbappe's departure.

The reigning Ligue 1 champions have identified a potential opportunity to pounce as the England international has a fractured relationship with boss Erik ten Hag.

Respected journalist Ben Jacobs understands that PSG are seeking assurances from Rashford before they make their move.

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford is on the Paris Saint-Germain 'list' of summer targets, and journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT what needs to happen in order for the England international to seal a move away from Old Trafford when the transfer window reopens.

The Red Devils fell further adrift of the Premier League's top four thanks to suffering their 11th defeat of the domestic campaign at the hands of rivals Manchester City last weekend, leaving Erik ten Hag's side with an uphill battle in their bid to qualify for the Champions League ahead of next season.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has made it clear that securing a place in Europe's elite club competition is his top priority after being confirmed as a minority shareholder last month, leading to there being doubts over whether a change could be made in the dugout and the squad may be given a facelift.

Rashford Identified as Leading Summer Target by PSG

PSG have included Rashford on a shortlist of potential replacements for the outgoing Kylian Mbappe, according to The Times, and they have discovered a possible opportunity to pounce as their target has endured a fractious second season under ten Hag after being dropped from the matchday squad twice for breaching disciplinary rules.

The report suggests that the reigning Ligue 1 champions' football advisor Luis Campos held direct talks with the attacker over a move in the summer of 2022, but financial restrictions resulted in the French giants being unable to get a deal over the line, and he has gone on to rack up 12 goal contributions in 33 appearances this season.

Although statistics highlight that Rashford has not been able to match Mbappe's figures in the final third of the pitch this term, PSG are having to prepare for life without the 2018 World Cup winner as he told club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi that he will not be penning a new contract ahead of his current deal expiring in the summer.

Marcus Rashford's statistical averages per 90 minutes compared to Kylian Mbappe this season Marcus Rashford Kylian Mbappe Shots 2.65 4.77 Shots on target 0.85 1.97 Expected goals 0.29 0.96 Goals 0.28 1.09 Assists 0.09 0.21 Statistics correct as of 04/03/2024

It has emerged that Rashford and ten Hag are barely on speaking terms after the Dutch tactician was left furious by his talisman partying until the early hours in Belfast in January, despite being due to get involved in a training session later that day, resulting in key figures working behind the scenes being concerned that the relationship cannot be mended.

Although that will give PSG hope of being able to strike a deal ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, respected journalist Steve Bates recently told GIVEMESPORT that new minority investor Ratcliffe will make the final decision over whether to cash in on Manchester United's academy graduate.

The Red Devils are also in a strong negotiating position ahead of the Parc des Princes-based outfit potentially testing their resolve with a formal offer because Rashford committed his long-term future to the club in July, when he penned a £300,000-per-week contract which is due to keep him at Old Trafford until the summer of 2028.

Ben Jacobs - Rashford Suitors Seeking Assurances Ahead of Possible Bid

Jacobs understands that PSG will not up the ante in their pursuit unless Rashford confirms that he wants to seal a switch to the French capital as they were left frustrated when he ended up agreeing fresh terms with Manchester United after they had made their interest clear.

The reputable journalist is aware that the Ligue 1 leaders' decision-makers felt their desire to acquire his services was used to ensure the 26-year-old - who has been described as 'world-class' by former Arsenal winger Jermaine Pennant - was able to negotiate a significant pay rise at Old Trafford, but they have sensed an opportunity to try their luck again due to friction with ten Hag.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

"I think all parties just want Rashford to be back to his best, and you need a relationship with the manager to do that. "I'm not aware that they're not talking but, clearly, if the player goes out and is seen at a nightclub the day before training, there is going to be a disciplinary issue. They will have to find a way to put that behind them in the short-term. "Rashford knows that if he is not back at his best, he does not have leverage at Manchester United or with any other potential suitor. I think the whole Rashford situation will calm and will then pick up again in the summer because he is on PSG's list. "But as much as they like Rashford, PSG also see a player that is out of form compared to 12 months ago. They won't actively reach out to Rashford unless the player indicates, categorically, that he wants to move because they felt their last talks - prior to Rashford renewing his contract at Old Trafford - were being used as leverage. PSG don't want their time wasted."

Man United Among Frontrunners to Land Osimhen

Manchester United have emerged as one of the leading contenders to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, according to the Independent, thanks to Ratcliffe's fresh investment and the INEOS chief executive is desperate to overhaul the Red Devils' recruitment approach after setting his sights on improving the squad.

But the report suggests that PSG are also in the hunt for the Nigeria international, who has scored 13 goals this season, while Arsenal and Chelsea's interest has remained after they initially looked at luring him to the Premier League for the first time in his career last summer.

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has confirmed that Osimhen will walk away from the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium at the end of the campaign, handing his admirers a significant boost, but it is understood that the reigning Serie A champions could hold out for his £112million release clause to be activated.

Reliable journalist Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that the 25-year-old is eager to head to the Premier League, which will come as a blow for PSG in their pursuit, while he will be seeking a pay package worth in the region of £250,000-per-week when he embarks on a fresh challenge.

