Highlights Marcus Rashford is not looking to seal his Manchester United departure despite being identified as a potential Kylian Mbappe replacement by Paris Saint-Germain.

The Red Devils' academy graduate held talks with the French giants' football advisor Luis Campos over a possible move to the Parc des Princes less than two years ago.

Respected journalist Ben Jacobs understands that uncertainty over boss Erik ten Hag's future has not had an impact on Rashford's decision-making.

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford 'wants to stay' at Old Trafford despite being targeted by Paris Saint-Germain ahead of the summer transfer window, but journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT that the academy graduate may have to develop a 'stronger relationship' with boss Erik ten Hag.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe's purchase of a 25 per cent stake in the Red Devils was confirmed last month, having already gained approval from the Football Association and Premier League after holding lengthy negotiations with the Glazer family, and the INEOS chief executive is preparing to make his mark after entering the boardroom.

Although the billionaire is planning to oversee a significant squad overhaul, which could see more than 10 members of the squad offloaded ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, Rashford is looking to remain on his boyhood club's books instead of pushing for a summer switch.

Rashford Pinpointed as Possible Mbappe Replacement

Rashford is being courted by PSG as they continue scouring the market for a Kylian Mbappe replacement, according to The Times, and the reigning Ligue 1 champions have been given hope of being able to strike a deal as the Manchester United talisman has developed a fractious relationship with ten Hag after being dropped from the matchday squad twice for breaching disciplinary rules this season.

The report suggests that the French heavyweights' football advisor Luis Campos opened direct discussions with the winger over a switch to the Parc des Princes close to two years ago and, although financial restrictions resulted in a move being impossible, Mbappe's decision not to extend his contract has led to the Parisians reigniting their interest.

Rashford's departure would come as a significant blow for Manchester United as statistics highlight that he has been more dangerous in the final third of the pitch than fellow wingers Alejandro Garnacho and Antony, who sealed a £86million transfer from Eredivisie giants Ajax in September 2022, this season.

Marcus Rashford's statistical averages per 90 minutes compared to Alejandro Garnacho and Antony in the Premier League this season Marcus Rashford Alejandro Garnacho Antony Percentage of successful take-ons 44.2 37.8 32.7 Percentage of aerial duels won 36.4 25.0 0.00 Shots on target percentage 32.1 25.4 19.2 Expected goals 0.29 0.29 0.14 Goals 0.28 0.27 0.00 Statistics correct as of 07/03/2024

Reputable journalist Steve Bates recently told GIVEMESPORT that Ratcliffe will make the final decision over whether to cash in on Rashford, having taken control of football operations when he bought a minority stake in Manchester United a matter of weeks ago, giving PSG an extra hurdle to overcome.

The Red Devils are also in a strong negotiating position ahead of the 26-year-old's suitors potentially testing their resolve with a formal offer in the coming months as he committed his long-term future to the club by penning a £300,000-per-week contract in July, which is due to keep him at Old Trafford until the summer of 2028.

But it is understood that Rashford and ten Hag are barely on speaking terms after the Dutch tactician was left furious by his talisman partying until the early hours in Belfast in January, despite being due to get involved in a training session later that day, resulting in key figures working behind the scenes being concerned that the relationship cannot be mended.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Marcus Rashford is the seventh-highest earner in the Premier League, with Casemiro and Raphael Varane being the only players on Manchester United's books on more lucrative contracts worth £350,000-per-week and £340,000-per-week respectively

Ben Jacobs - Rashford Remains Fully Committed to Red Devils

Jacobs understands that Rashford's head has not been turned by PSG's interest and he still wants to stay at Manchester United despite the prospect of embarking on a fresh challenge being on offer, but he is waiting to discover whether Ratcliffe will look to replace ten Hag in the dugout.

Although the respected reporter believes that the England international will need to improve his relationship with the former Ajax head coach if INEOS choose not to make an alteration at the helm, the uncertainty has not had an impact on the decision over his own future.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

"I think that there are quite a few moving parts. The biggest one is that, ultimately, things will settle under Ratcliffe and INEOS. Rashford will understand whether ten Hag is still his manager and where Manchester United are at the end of the season, along with where his form is at. "He will have a clear vision over the off-season as he looks to get back to his best and, if ten Hag stays, develop an evolving and stronger relationship. "I'm not in any way implying that it is weak, irrepairable or broken, but he will have to develop that if ten Hag is the manager for the long-term future at Manchester United. Of course, if that manager changes, you have to set the tone with a new manager as well. "There are a lot of unknowns for Marcus Rashford, but the only real known thing at this stage is that he is committed to the club. He wants to stay, and that is why he signed a new long-term deal."

Trio Identified as Possible Ten Hag Successors at Man United

Brighton & Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi, Brentford chief Thomas Frank and England manager Gareth Southgate have been earmarked as potential successors to ten Hag, according to ESPN, but key figures behind the scenes have not made a final decision on whether to dismiss the Manchester United boss.

The report suggests that a contingency plan is being put in place ahead of the Dutchman's possible exit, having suffered 11 Premier League defeats this season, and INEOS' director of sport Sir Dave Brailsford is leading the structural review after already spending months overseeing an audit of the Red Devils' player recruitment in recent years.

Related Man Utd 'Pursuing' Freedman after Sir Alex Ferguson Approval Manchester United are looking to appoint Dougie Freedman as their new head of recruitment

Ratcliffe has informed ten Hag that securing Champions League qualification is a priority for the remainder of the season, while the 71-year-old wants to involve Brailsford, new chief executive Omar Berrada and potential sporting director Dan Ashworth in deciding whether to wield the axe.

Reliable journalist Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that former Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane is likely to be included on Manchester United's list of potential candidates for the job, with INEOS being aware of his capabilities after securing an abundance of silverware at the Bernabeu.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and Capology