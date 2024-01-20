Manchester United could look to make a play to bring Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi to Old Trafford, and journalist Dean Jones has discussed the potential transfer with GIVEMESPORT, suggesting that the Red Devils have four or five names on their shortlist.

It's been a quiet January transfer window so far in terms of incoming, with Erik ten Hag's recruitment team focusing on offloading some of their players in the opening few weeks of the month. However, with plenty of time remaining before the window slams shut, the Red Devils could make a play to bring in new additions. However, the summer is always an easier time to bring in the right players for a reasonable price, so we could see the Manchester outfit wait.

United have been linked with a move for Real Sociedad midfielder Zubimendi, but the Spanish side are likely to be reluctant to offload him in the middle of the campaign.

Man Utd considering a move for Zubimendi

It's understood that Sir Jim Ratcliffe is ready to make an effort to bring Real Sociedad's Zubimendi to Old Trafford in the summer transfer window. The 24-year-old reportedly has a £52m release clause in his contract, which is likely to turn the heads of multiple clubs around Europe considering his performances in La Liga over the last few years. The Red Devils are said to have already made contact with the representatives of Zubimendi and the Premier League side are willing to match the release clause.

Martin Zubimendi - Real Sociedad stats - La Liga 2023/2024 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 18 (2) 2nd Goals 4 3rd Key Passes Per Game 0.5 =9th Tackles Per Game 1.7 5th Interceptions Per Game 1.2 2nd Passes Per Game 46.9 3rd Match rating 6.95 3rd Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 19/01/2024

However, United could face some competition to secure his signature, especially with the Spanish midfielder available for a reasonable price. Journalist Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT in the days leading up to the transfer window that Arsenal have 'serious interest' in Zubimendi and Mikel Arteta personally admires the La Real star. The San Sebastian-born midfielder, who was described as world-class by author Alexandra Jonson, has recently discussed his future, hinting that he might want to stay in Spain for the foreseeable future...

“I have never planned to leave Real Sociedad, I always say that. I love life here, at home, I’m so happy here. The values of this club are the same as mine so I feel very good, I always said that I’m happy."

Dean Jones - Zubimendi on ten Hag's list

Jones has suggested that there are multiple areas of the pitch that United could look to reinforce over the next couple of transfer windows, with the midfield one of them. The journalist adds that ten Hag and his recruitment team have four or five names on their shortlist, including Zubimendi. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"There's not really any part of the squad that is not under examination right now as they look towards the summer. The one we've probably read the most about and heard the most about is the centre back and they will bring in at least one centre back, that will be true. But then also the centre of their midfield will change. They have got a few names already. Four or five names, to be honest, that they're continuing to explore for the midfield. I think that they'll also get involved in conversations around players like Zubimendi, who they have a level of interest in. I think they might even step that up as we get through the season. And then, of course, the attack. They're certainly looking for a player to come in there, probably a wide player of serious substance"

United targeting another Ajax star

Since ten Hag arrived at Old Trafford, the Dutch tactician has regularly targeted players from his former club. Andre Onana, Lisandro Martinez, and Antony have all signed on the dotted line for United, and ten Hag could be set to raid Ajax once again.

It's understood that United are keeping tabs on Ajax forward Brian Brobbey and could make a move during the summer transfer window. United's financial situation means that a move in the January window is unlikely, but the Red Devils will continue scouting him ahead of the summer.