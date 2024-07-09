Highlights Manchester United are not in a position to return to the negotiating table for Jarrad Branthwaite until Mason Greenwood's move to Marseille is rubber-stamped.

The Ligue 1 giants have edged closer to wrapping up the deal for the winger after a productive loan spell with Getafe during the 2023/24 campaign.

Branthwaite is keen to seal a switch to Old Trafford despite Everton remaining determined to hold out for his valuation after two Manchester United offers.

Manchester United star Mason Greenwood's move to Marseille is crucial to the Old Trafford recruitment plans as they are unable to increase on their latest proposal for Everton central defender Jarrad Branthwaite until a big-money departure is sanctioned, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Having opted to trigger a 12-month option to extend Erik ten Hag's contract last week, ending speculation over whether there could be a managerial change ahead of the fast-approaching Premier League campaign, the Red Devils have turned their attentions towards making adjustments to the squad at the Dutch tactician's disposal.

Although Dan Ashworth has been tasked with overseeing Manchester United's recruitment drive ahead of the August 30 transfer deadline, thanks to being installed as their new sporting director after a resolution was found with Newcastle United following lengthy negotiations, outgoings are also on the agenda.

Greenwood Sale Needed for Red Devils to Make Third Branthwaite Offer

Marseille advancing in attempts to land winger

Manchester United are unable to test Everton's resolve with a third bid for Branthwaite until they get funds from Greenwood's departure, according to GMS sources, and advanced talks are continuing with Ligue 1 heavyweights Marseille over a deal which is likely to be worth in the region of £35million.

The Red Devils' academy graduate spent the majority of the 2023/24 campaign on loan with Getafe, having headed to Spain on loan in August, and he put himself firmly in the shop window by finding the back of the net 10 times and registering a further six assists over the course of 36 appearances.

GMS sources have been informed that Manchester United are poised to sell Greenwood for less than the £40million they were seeking, despite there being uncertainty over fellow winger Antony's future in recent months, but a hefty sell-on clause will be included to ensure that they could profit if he shines for Marseille and goes on to secure another lucrative transfer further down the line.

Mason Greenwood's statistical averages per 90 minutes during the 2023/24 domestic campaign compared to Antony Mason Greenwood Antony Shot-creating actions 3.75 3.74 Shots 3.34 2.93 Shots on target 1.05 1.02 Goals 0.27 0.07 Assists 0.20 0.07 Statistics correct as of 09/07/2024

Ten Hag has been eager to bolster his backline since the summer window opened for business and, following a recruitment meeting held behind the scenes on Monday, it was decided that a second offer worth an initial £45million and £5million in add-ons would be lodged for Branthwaite.

GMS sources have learned that the England international wants to embark on a fresh challenge at Old Trafford, but Everton are in line to reject the bid as they are still holding out for more than £70million after seeing the likes of fellow centre-backs Harry Maguire and Wesley Fofana seal switches for higher fees.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mason Greenwood registered nine shots during Getafe's 2-0 defeat against Athletic Bilbao in May, which was his highest tally in a single La Liga outing during the 2023/24 campaign

De Ligt Remains on Ten Hag's Radar Despite Branthwaite Proposals

Dutch tactician is keen to acquire two centre-backs

GMS sources have been told that Manchester United are viewing their pursuit of Branthwaite and Bayern Munich's Matthijs de Ligt as separate deals as ten Hag is eager to see the duo head to Old Trafford after setting his sights on improving his squad with two central defenders before the August 30 transfer deadline.

The Red Devils have been left short of options at the heart of their backline as Raphael Varane sealed his departure when his £340,000-per-week contract expired at the end of last month, resulting in Ashworth and other key figures scouring the market for potential acquisitions as preparations are made for the new season.

In a significant boost for Manchester United, GMS recently reported that de Ligt is prepared to take a pay cut in order to facilitate a move as he is keen to complete the switch, but Greenwood's exit will play a pivotal role in determining whether ten Hag is able to make two defensive signings in the coming weeks.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and WhoScored