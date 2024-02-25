Highlights Manchester United could look to sign a wide forward during the 2024 summer transfer window to revamp Erik ten Hag's squad amid the potential departures of Mason Greenwood, Jadon Sancho, Anthony Martial, and Antony.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe's minority takeover could lead to the appointment of Dan Ashworth as sporting director at Old Trafford, who will oversee transfers and sales.

Bayern Munich forward Mathyl Tel has been linked with Man Utd and as a summer signing to provide long-term upgrade in forward department for the Red Devils.

Manchester United want to sign a wide forward during the 2024 summer transfer window, as journalist Dean Jones considers the potential departures of Mason Greenwood, Jadon Sancho, Anthony Martial and Antony from Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have recently been the subject of a minority takeover from INEOS chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who now owns 27.7% of the club and will be in charge of all footballing and sporting decisions behind the scenes.

Head coach Erik ten Hag hopes that he will be backed in the summer market as Man Utd look to challenge for major honours regularly and become England’s top team once again. United will look to the transfer window to revamp ten Hag’s squad as they consider the potential sale of several of the club’s current squad who have endured a mixed 2023/24 season.

Man Utd’s current state of play out wide

Manchester United are likely to change ten Hag’s squad come the 2024 summer transfer window, given the recent takeover of Ratcliffe. The English businessman is in the process of appointing Newcastle United sporting director Dan Ashworth for the equivalent role at Old Trafford, who will oversee incomings and sales.

Ten Hag has an overflow of players in his current squad or out on loan that must be sold permanently this summer. Looking at the wide forward department, the Dutchman will feel he has plenty of deadwood that could generate funds and create space on the club’s wage bill for incomings.

Mason Greenwood, currently on loan at Getafe for the 2023/24 season, is unlikely to have a future at the club upon his return to Old Trafford. Following allegations of assault made against the 22-year-old, which were later dropped, Manchester United felt it was appropriate for him to continue his career away from Old Trafford, as per an official club statement released in August 2023.

Jadon Sancho will spend the remainder of the campaign at former club Borussia Dortmund after a falling out with ten Hag, following the Dutchman’s comments about his training level in September 2023. Anthony Martial is out of contract in the summer, and the Red Devils are unlikely to trigger the one-year extension clause in his contract, seeing him leave as a free agent in the summer.

Meanwhile, journalist Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT (18th February) that Man Utd would sell Antony if they could this summer. Therefore, it wouldn’t be a surprise if ten Hag is afforded the luxury of signing another wide forward, with the £670,000 per-week quartet likely to leave Old Trafford behind this summer.

Antony, Anthony Martial and Jadon Sancho - 2023/24 Premier League comparison Antony Anthony Martial Jadon Sancho Appearances 11(8) 5(8) 0(3) Minutes 930 445 77 Goals 0 1 0 Assists 0 0 0 Shots per game 1.4 0.5 0 Key passes per game 0.8 0.5 0 Dribbles per game 0.9 0.2 1 Fouled per game 1.2 0.5 0.7 Overall rating 6.54 6.32 6.25 Stats according to WhoScored, correct as of 22-02-24

Dean Jones - Man Utd would ‘prefer’ to look for a wide forward

Jones has claimed that Manchester United would like to sign a wide forward but can’t ignore that there is no significant cover for Rasmus Hojlund in the striker position. The journalist said the Red Devils must “mix up” their frontline. Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“It’s a difficult one to gauge at the moment. Man Utd will have to mix up that frontline when you consider there's so much uncertainty. Greenwood obviously won't be back, Sancho is not there at the moment, Martial will be leaving, Antony’s not playing very well, and they would sell him if they could. I'm primarily told that they would prefer to look for a wide forward, but we can't ignore that Hojlund doesn't currently have any proper challenge for his spot or backup.”

Man Utd transfer news, including a claim on Mathys Tel

With Ratcliffe and Ashworth potentially operating behind the scenes, Manchester United will be scrutinised during the 2024 summer transfer window. A policy change will dictate how the Red Devils go about their business, with the club needing to down a different route, having failed to win the Premier League in over a decade.

According to BILD, Man Utd and Arsenal are leading the race to sign Bayern Munich forward Mathys Tel this summer. The 18-year-old has impressed during the 2023/24 season at the Allianz Arena and could represent a long-term upgrade on several options at Old Trafford. Tel could provide suitable cover for Hojlund and Marcus Rashford as ten Hag looks to build a young side capable of challenging for major honours.