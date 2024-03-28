Highlights Manchester United's Mason Greenwood, currently on loan at Getafe, is unlikely to make a return to Old Trafford.

INEOS chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe had previously hinted that a new decision would be made on the 22-year-old's future, after a previous statement had claimed both parties would be best off separating.

Atletico Madrid and Barcelona have been linked with a move for Greenwood's services.

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood's chances of a return to Old Trafford are 'slim to none', according to GIVEMESPORT sources.

The Red Devils have recently been the subject of a minority takeover from INEOS chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who will run football operations behind the scenes and have the final say on important matters.

Man Utd had previously implied that Greenwood would have no future at the club in a statement released in August 2023. However, Ratcliffe has revealed that he will take a look at the situation with a fresh stance, ensuring a decision had not yet been reached.

Man Utd hoping for £40m through Greenwood sale

The forward's long-term future could be decided this summer

Manchester United face a big decision among various stakeholders as they consider their next steps in deciding Mason Greenwood's future at Old Trafford. The 22-year-old was suspended by the club in January 2022, after being arrested following allegations of various accounts of assault surrounding videos and images.

In February 2023, the charges against Greenwood were dropped after The Crown Prosecution Service said key witnesses "withdrew their involvement" and "new material came to light". Still, in August 2023, Man Utd released a statement suggesting that Greenwood's future would be best served away from the club, before a season-long loan move to Getafe was completed the following month. However, following INEOS' minority takeover in February, Sir Jim Ratcliffe claimed that Man Utd would make a new decision on Greenwood, implying they hadn't yet reached a conclusion.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Greenwood has scored 43 goals throughout his senior football career.

According to GMS sources, Manchester United will look to secure a fee of £40m for Greenwood's services during the 2024 summer transfer window and aim to drum up interest in his services over the coming weeks. Having registered 13 goal contributions during his time at Getafe, the forward has generated attention from elsewhere. Atletico Madrid and Barcelona have both reportedly considered a move for Greenwood ahead of the summer.

Our sources understand that the Red Devils hope for more than one suitor for Greenwood, which could enable them to open up a bidding war. A significant sale could prove handy for Ratcliffe, who may need to sell to buy to ensure the club remain compliant with the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules.

Greenwood unlikely to make Man Utd return

A permanent exit to suit all is being prioritised

Greenwood's chances of returning to Manchester United are being described as 'slim to none' by our sources, despite Ratcliffe's elusive statement on the forward's future. The club's current priority is ensuring they can find a way to create a permanent exit that suits all parties.

A move to another club in England also seems unlikely, given most clubs will be put off his services by the potential backlash in the media and from various stakeholders. However, after building a reputation for himself in Spain, Greenwood will have to consider a permanent switch on the continent.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt, correct as of 26-03-24.