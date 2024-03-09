Highlights Manchester United have not set their sights on selling Mason Mount despite struggling to overcome injuries since arriving at Old Trafford.

There is confidence that the England international will go on to prove he was a stellar signing when he is back on the pitch.

Manchester United believe Mount is in line to take on more responsibility after their midfield has undergone a makeover in the summer.

Manchester United are not expected to sell Mason Mount just a year after his big-money arrival from Chelsea as key figures behind the scenes are confident that he will be able to turn his Old Trafford career around, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Red Devils agreed a deal worth up to £60million as they battled to lure the attacking midfielder away from west London during the early stages of the summer transfer window, but the move has not paid off for Erik ten Hag's side as he has been forced to endure a difficult first season in new surroundings.

Although Manchester United entered a new era last month, when Sir Jim Ratcliffe completed his purchase of a 25 per cent stake in the club after already gaining approval from the Football Association and Premier League following lengthy negotiations with the Glazer family, Mount is not in line to become one of the high-profile casualties during a squad overhaul.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Although Mason Mount has found the back of the net 27 times in the Premier League, he has failed to get his name on the scoresheet since December 27, 2022

Mount In Line to Remain with Red Devils

Ratcliffe Aware That He Would be Forced to Take Big Loss

Manchester United are not looking to bring Mount's Red Devils career to a premature end because they have realised that they would be forced to contend with making a significant loss if they cash in during the summer, according to GMS sources, while board members are sympathetic over how his first season at the club has panned out.

Although Ratcliffe is looking to oversee a summer of change when it comes to the playing squad, the England international's Old Trafford future is safe for now, and there is confidence that he will prove to the supporters that he was a shrewd signing despite an injury setback hampering his ability to settle.

Mason Mount's season-by-season injury history Season Days Injuries Matches missed 2023/24 142 2 26 2022/23 72 3 13 2021/22 17 2 4 2020/21 7 1 1 2019/20 4 2 1 2018/19 80 2 22 Statistics correct as of 08/03/2024

GMS sources understand that Mount will not be sold as there is also potential for him to take on more responsibility next season, with the middle of the park identified as a position which will have a totally new look by the time the 2024/25 campaign gets underway, while there is the prospect that captain Bruno Fernandes could embark on a fresh challenge after the upcoming term.

Ten Hag's future in the Manchester United dugout will not have an impact on whether the 25-year-old stays at the club or moves onto pastures new as he has five years remaining on his £250,000-per-week contract.

Rashford Identified as Potential Mbappe Replacement at PSG

Academy Graduate Held Talks with French Giants in 2022

While Mount is in line to remain at Manchester United, Marcus Rashford could become one of the more high-profile names to leave in the coming months as he has been pinpointed as a potential replacement for Kylian Mbappe at Paris Saint-Germain, according to The Times, and he has developed a fractious relationship with ten Hag after being dropped from the matchday squad twice for breaching disciplinary rules this season.

The report suggests that the reigning Ligue 1 champions' football advisor Luis Campos held direct discussions with the Red Devils' academy graduate - who has gone on to make close to 400 appearances for the senior side - over a switch to the Parc des Princes close to two years ago, but financial restrictions resulted in a move failing to come to fruition.

PSG could be frustrated in their attempts to strike a deal this time around as well because respected journalist Steve Bates recently told GIVEMESPORT that Ratcliffe will make the final decision over whether to cash in on Rashford, having taken control of football operations when he bought a minority stake in Manchester United a matter of weeks ago.

