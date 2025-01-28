Manchester United are among a number of Premier League clubs on the trail of Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Matheus Cunha, according to the Daily Mail.

It's been a largely forgettable season for the West Midlands club, who currently find themselves in the Premier League relegation zone - one point from safety.

And yet, the one consistent ray of light for Wolves fans has been the sensational form of Cunha, who has scored 10 goals in 22 EPL appearances this season.

While talk of a contract renewal at Molineux persists, the 25-year-old has attracted interest from a host of Premier League clubs of late.

United Pursuing Matheus Cunha

Ruben Amorim wants to strengthen his frontline

According to the Mail, Cunha is wanted by the likes of Arsenal, Spurs, Nottingham Forest and now Manchester United. The latter could be in the market for a forward in the closing days of the January transfer window, with Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho linked with moves away from Old Trafford.

Should either or even both leave United in the coming days, Ruben Amorim would be short on depth in attacking areas and potentially in need of a player with Cunha's unique profile.

A move for the Brazilian - who "walks into every Premier League XI" according to podcaster Dave Azzopardi - wouldn't be cheap, with the Mail suggesting a fee in the region of £70 million would be needed to persuade Wolves to sell.

Cunha, who has been capped 11 times by Brazil, joined Wolves in 2023 on a permanent basis from Atletico Madrid.

Prior to that, he enjoyed spells at Sion, RB Leipzig and Hertha Berlin. As of the time of writing, he has scored 22 goals for Wolves in 51 Premier League appearances, notching an additional two goals in the FA Cup.

Whether or not United pursue a move for Cunha, they are expected to be busy in the final few days of the winter transfer window.

The club has been pushing hard to sign Lecce full-back Patrick Dorgu. GIVEMESPORT revealed earlier this week that United were 'edging closer' to agreeing a deal for the 20-year-old, who has played 21 times in Serie A this season, scoring three goals.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed on Tuesday night that United had reached a verbal agreement with the Italian club to sign the young defender.

