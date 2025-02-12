Manchester United could look to fix their lack of goals in the final third in the Premier League this season with one star who has been doing just that for his own club - with reports from Spain stating that the Red Devils are in the market for Wolverhampton Wanderers star Matheus Cunha amid details of his release clause being revealed.

Cunha has been Wolves' best player this season, and despite reports of a potential January exit, he signed a new deal at the start of the month to signal his loyalty to Vitor Pereira's side in the final days of the window. But regardless of his commitment on paper, his new deal reportedly contains a release clause smaller than first thought - and United could pounce.

Report: Man Utd Interested in Cunha, Release Clause Revealed

The Wolves star continues to be linked with moves away from Molineux

The report from AS states that Cunha's release clause is lower than first suggested in previous reports after he signed his new contract, and so he won't be any short of suitors in the summer with a view to a potential move, which includes United.

Matheus Cunha's Premier League statistics - Wolves squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 23 =1st Goals 11 1st Key Passes Per Game 1.7 2nd Shots Per Game 3.1 1st Dribbles Per Game 1.8 1st Match rating 7.35 1st

The "sensational" former Atletico Madrid star will be one of the names to watch in the summer regardless of Wolves' Premier League status, and the report states that his new release clause stands at £60million - taking immediate effect from June. That won't change if the Molineux outfit are relegated to the Championship, but it could be negotiated in the event of relegation - and it would prove a 'bargain' for one of the Premier League's best players this season, with United following his development 'very closely'.

Cunha - who "walks into every Premier League XI" according to podcaster Dave Azzopardi - renewed his contract until 2029 at the start of the month, though that hasn't closed the door to an exit in the coming months - and 'several' teams called Wolves in search of his signature, though they rejected any advances for his signature, namely from Arsenal and Nottingham Forest. However, Wolves's attempts to retain the star may be short-lived, with AS labelling his departure as 'almost inevitable'.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Matheus Cunha has 11 caps for Brazil, but he's failed to score in any game for his nation.

United are in need of a new attacker, and with Cunha having scored 11 goals in the Premier League this season, he's an attractive proposition for Ruben Amorim to consider. United's highest scorer in the top-flight this season, by contrast, is Amad Diallo with just six goals to his name, and more is needed in the final third.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 12-02-25.

