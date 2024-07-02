Highlights Matthijs De Ligt is interested in joining Manchester United after the Bayern Munich centre-back has been pinpointed as a potential recruit ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

The Red Devils have opened formal discussions with the Netherlands international's current employers as they look to strike a summer deal.

Manchester United have turned their attentions towards attempting to land De Ligt after struggling to persuade Everton into selling Jarrad Branthwaite.

Manchester United have been boosted in their pursuit of Matthijs De Ligt as the Bayern Munich star is open to sealing a summer switch to Old Trafford after formal discussions have taken place as preparations are made for the fast-approaching 2024/25 campaign, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Having moved to within touching distance of tying boss Erik ten Hag down to an extended contract, the Red Devils have turned their attentions towards drafting in eye-catching reinforcements as they look to build on securing European qualification thanks to getting their hands on the FA Cup.

Dan Ashworth has been tasked with leading the recruitment drive after a deal was agreed with Newcastle United for him to become Manchester United's new sporting director, and co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has given the green-light for acquisitions to be made ahead of the August 30 transfer deadline.

Red Devils Locked in Discussions over De Ligt Deal

Ten Hag focusing on sealing move for Netherlands international

Manchester United could progress in their attempts to land De Ligt this week after being made aware that he is interested in embarking on a fresh challenge at Old Trafford, according to GMS sources, and they have been involved in formal talks with current employers Bayern Munich over the possibility of striking a deal.

The Bundesliga giants have entered a new era after appointing Vincent Kompany as their new head coach, following Thomas Tuchel's exit after missing out on the title to Bayer Leverkusen, and are mulling over whether to cash in on the central defender despite making 30 appearances last season.

GMS sources have been informed that Manchester United were hoping to reach an agreement around the £34million mark when they opened initial discussions, but Bayern Munich are looking for as much as £47million after it has become clear that De Ligt has usurped Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite as the Red Devils' top summer target.

Matthijs De Ligt's statistical averages per 90 minutes during the 2023/24 campaign compared to Jarrad Branthwaite Matthijs De Ligt Jarrad Branthwaite Pass accuracy percentage 93.9 79.8 Passes into the final third 7.08 1.73 Clearances 3.38 4.71 Interceptions 1.23 1.45 Goals 0.13 0.09 Statistics correct as of 02/07/2024

The Old Trafford hierarchy are pushing on with a move for the 24-year-old Netherlands international, who is currently representing his country at Euro 2024, due to sensing that the cost of the deal is less than the previous regime thought when they initially ruled out heading to the negotiating table in March.

But Bayern Munich are in a strong negotiating position and not necessarily under pressure to cash in as De Ligt still has three years remaining on his Allianz Arena contract, which allows him to pocket more than £260,000-per-week, resulting in Manchester United facing a tough task to drive down his price tag.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Matthijs De Ligt previously made 70 appearances under Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag when he was in charge of Ajax, racking up eight goals and five assists along the way

Branthwaite Could be Subject of Fresh Old Trafford Bid

Everton may face a new proposal for centre-back

GMS sources have learned that Manchester United have refused to rule out the possibility of returning to Premier League rivals Everton with a fresh bid for Branthwaite as ten Hag is desperate to bring in at least two centre-backs before their pre-season programme gets underway.

The Red Devils were left frustrated when an opening proposal worth up to £43million was turned down for the 22-year-old last month, but he has remained on their radar as they mull over whether to up the ante or accept defeat in their efforts to lure him away from Goodison Park.

Branthwaite enjoyed a breakthrough Premier League season during the 2023/24 campaign, and GMS recently reported that Manchester United are facing a significant issue when it comes to negotiating a payment structure with Everton, as well as assessing how to include potential add-ons.

Although the Red Devils have also had Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo, Lille teenager Leny Yoro and Wolverhampton Wanderers captain Max Kilman in their sights, they are looking to get a deal for De Ligt tied up as preparations are made for ten Hag's third term at the Old Trafford helm.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt