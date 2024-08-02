Highlights Matthijs de Ligt has set his sights on bagging a contract which would see him earn more than Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez and Leny Yoro if he seals a move to Manchester United.

The Red Devils are concerned that the overall financial outlay required to sign the Netherlands international from Bayern Munich is excessive.

Manchester United are mulling over whether to launch a fresh proposal after a double offer for de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui was rejected.

Manchester United have major reservations over the amount it will cost to sign Matthijs de Ligt as their latest attempt to convince Bayern Munich to sanction his move was rejected after it has already become clear that he wants a lucrative salary at Old Trafford, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Red Devils have been active in the transfer market, with teenage defender Leny Yoro becoming their most expensive acquisition when a £58.9million deal was struck with Lille last month, but boss Erik ten Hag has been scouring the market for further reinforcements ahead of the fast-approaching August 30 deadline.

Sporting director Dan Ashworth has been tasked with landing another centre-back after Manchester United's most recent arrival has already been sidelined for three months thanks to suffering a fractured metatarsal during pre-season, but they appear to be facing an uphill battle in their efforts to land de Ligt.

Red Devils Fearful Overall Cost for De Ligt is Too High

Premier League giants frustrated after double offer was rejected

Manchester United need Bayern Munich to drop their demands for de Ligt as they are concerned that the overall financial outlay required to complete the deal is excessive, according to GMS sources, and the Premier League giants are unwilling to pay in excess of £45million plus add-ons a matter of weeks after signing Yoro.

The Red Devils have been left frustrated as the Bundesliga heavyweights snubbed an opening double offer for the Netherlands international and Noussair Mazraoui despite there being optimism that the proposal would satisfy their current employers' expectations after being deemed surplus to requirements.

GMS sources have been informed that de Ligt is seeking a contract worth in the region of £200,000-per-week after already verbally agreeing to join Manchester United if personal terms and a fee can be agreed, but they are not prepared to overspend after already forking out a lucrative fee for Yoro.

Matthijs de Ligt's statistical averages per 90 minutes during the 2023/24 domestic campaign compared to Leny Yoro Matthijs de Ligt Leny Yoro Pass completion percentage 93.9 92.1 Clearances 3.38 3.27 Interceptions 1.23 1.21 Tackles 0.97 1.21 Blocks 0.91 0.67 Statistics correct as of 02/08/2024

The former Juventus and Ajax man would be on course to be in a similar pay bracket as Harry Maguire, who has entered the final 12 months of his £190,000-per-week agreement, while he would be a higher earner than Lisandro Martinez and Yoro if the Red Devils meet his demands and convince Bayern Munich to give the green-light to make the switch.

Manchester United have a move for de Ligt on hold after failing to complete a double swoop involving Mazraoui, GMS sources have been told, but there are ongoing doubts over how he would fit into the squad and whether a big-money deal is worthwhile in the aftermath of a significant injury blow.

Matthijs de Ligt made 70 appearances under Erik ten Hag when they worked together at Ajax, while he found the back of the net eight times and registered a further five assists

Ten Hag Refusing to Jump into Quickfire Deal for De Ligt

Yoro injury will not result in knee-jerk decision being made

GMS sources have learned that Manchester United will not jump into a deal for de Ligt at Bayern Munich's current valuation as they are keen to avoid making a knee-jerk decision in reaction to ten Hag being unable to call upon Yoro for a lengthy period, resulting in the hierarchy and Ashworth thinking carefully about their next move.

The 24-year-old, who made 30 appearances in all competitions during the 2023/24 campaign, returned to his current employers' Sabener Strasse training ground on Friday to undergo pre-season fitness assessments for the first time since being involved with the Netherlands at Euro 2024.

Manchester United are contemplating whether Jonny Evans will provide ample cover in the absence of Yoro, GMS sources understand, but Victor Lindelof's future is unclear and Will Fish has been gaining experience with the first-team during their tour of the United States as preparations are made for the new term.

Although de Ligt has been described as 'world-class' by Bayern Munich sporting director Christoph Freund, the Red Devils are refusing to give in to the temptation of matching the price tag slapped on him by the Bavarian outfit ahead of the fast-approaching transfer deadline later this month.

GMS sources recently revealed that Manchester United have remained in talks with the centre-back's camp about a potential move to Old Trafford, and they have not shut down the possibility of pouncing after their defensive plans were rocked thanks to Yoro limping off during the pre-season friendly defeat to Arsenal.

