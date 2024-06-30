Highlights Manchester United in talks with Matthijs De Ligt's representatives for a potential summer transfer.

De Ligt could be one of Erik ten Hag's priorities to strengthen the defense after Varane's departure.

Bayern Munich is reportedly seeking a £59m fee for De Ligt, while United also discusses Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee.

Manchester United have now made contact with the representatives of Bayern Munich defender Matthijs De Ligt ahead of a potential move, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Signing an additional centre-back could be one of Erik ten Hag's priorities in the summer transfer window. Raphael Varane will be departing at the end of his contract, leaving United short of options at the back. De Ligt is a player that ten Hag has worked with before during his time at Ajax, so he knows what the Dutch international is capable of.

He's focusing on the Euros for now

Italian reporter Romano provided an update on the Manchester United and De Ligt situation on Sunday morning, confirming that there has been talks between the two parties...

"Matthijs de Ligt to Manchester United could be one to watch this summer as we know they’ve been exploring the market for centre-backs. There’s now been contact between Man United and De Ligt’s representatives, but we may have to wait a bit longer for something more concrete to happen. At the moment De Ligt doesn’t want any distraction during the Euros, but for sure Man United made contact with his agent to understand the situation. United are considering a move - nothing is decided yet but he’s one of the names on their list. There’s still no proposal from United or any other club."

Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg has also confirmed that De Ligt is a target for the Red Devils, alongside Jarrad Branthwaite and Leny Yoro. With multiple clubs in the market for defenders this summer, United will need a host of names on their shortlist.

De Ligt (23/24) vs Varane and Martinez (22/23) - League Stats Statistic De Ligt (23/24) Varane (22/23) Martinez (22/23) Minutes 1,391 1,917 2,117 Goals/Assists 2/0 0/0 1/0 Pass success rate (%) 94 86.5 87.3 Aerials won per game 1.9 1.8 1.2 Tackles per game 0.7 1 2 Interceptions per game 0.9 0.5 1.2 Overall rating 6.68 6.64 6.84

Bayern are reportedly holding out for a fee of £59m for De Ligt, slightly less than the £70m that Everton are demanding for Branthwaite. United now have a decision to make about which centre-back they push hardest for this summer, but there's no doubt it's a position that needs strengthening.

Man Utd Discussing Joshua Zirkzee Internally

They are deciding whether to make a move

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Romano has also confirmed that Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee is a name being discussed by United. The Dutch forward is currently in talks with AC Milan, but the Red Devils are informed of his situation and could decide to make a move.

Bringing in another centre-forward could also be a priority for ten Hag this summer. Like Varane, Anthony Martial is also leaving with his contract expiring, so United will need to sign some competition and over for Rasmus Hojlund.

All stats courtesy of WhoScored