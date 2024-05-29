Highlights Man United are confident in securing young talents Michael Olise and Jarrad Branthwaite.

The new ownership wants to shift away from spending on declining players.

The young duo won't come cheap and could cost £140m.

Manchester United are interested in signing both Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite and Crystal Palace attacker Michael Olise in the summer transfer window, with talkSPORT reporting that they are confident they can secure the duo.

As the summer transfer window approaches, all eyes will be on Manchester United to see if they can indeed seal these deals and kickstart the Sir Jim Ratcliffe era with a bang. The INEOS owner will be looking to bring in some of the best young talent from around the world as the Red Devils look to come away from their usual transfer strategy.

United have spent a significant amount of money over the years on players who are declining with little sell-on value, and the new ownership will likely want to head in a new direction.

Man Utd Targeting Branthwaite and Olise

They are confident they can secure their signatures

According to a report from talkSPORT, Manchester United are confident they can sign both Olise and Branthwaite during the summer transfer window. The Red Devils are plotting their first additions under the Sir Jim Ratcliffe regime, with the market opening on June 14th. The exciting young duo enjoyed impressive seasons during the 2023/2024 campaign, and they are both far from reaching their full potential.

Securing the signatures of Branthwaite and Olise won't be easy, with their respective clubs likely to be desperate to keep hold of them. Reports have suggested that the Toffees could demand in the region of £80m, while Olise has a £60m release clause in his contract. Although bringing them to Old Trafford would be hugely beneficial, forking out in the region of £140m is a huge risk.

There's no doubt Branthwaite and Olise would improve Erik ten Hag's squad, with both players likely to be pushing for starting roles. The Red Devils might be looking to come away from their strategy of spending hefty amounts, but it's more acceptable to sign up-and-coming talents who could be sold on for a profit in the future.

United may feel they can haggle the price down for Branthwaite due to Everton's ongoing financial issues, but Palace are unlikely to budge on the £60m release clause for Olise. Under Oliver Glasner, the Eagles are heading in a positive direction, and it wouldn't make sense to accept a penny less.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester United finished in eighth position last season, their worst campaign since the 1989/1990 season.

Casemiro Now Expected to Leave Man Utd

He has interest from Saudi Arabia

According to a report from GOAL, the relationship between Manchester United and Brazilian midfielder Casemiro looks like it's coming to an end, with the former Real Madrid midfielder set to meet with the club to discuss his future. There's now an expectation that he will be sold when the window opens.

Clubs in Saudi Arabia are interested in securing the signature of the ageing star and they are preparing offers ahead of the summer transfer window.

