Manchester United have identified Crystal Palace duo Marc Guehi and Michael Olise as potential targets for the 2024 summer window at Old Trafford, as transfer insider Dean Jones considers what impact the possible appointment of Dougie Freedman would have on those deals at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are enduring a disappointing 2023/24 season, and head coach Erik ten Hag will feel the pressure to spark a positive end to the campaign over the next few months.

Man Utd have recently been the subject of a minority takeover from INEOS chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who will have the final say in football operations behind the scenes. Guehi and Olise have established themselves as two of the most highly-rated prospects in the Premier League, and they would represent exciting signings for United.

Man Utd’s interest in Guehi and Olise

According to The Telegraph, Crystal Palace have begun preparing a shortlist of centre-backs for the 2024 summer transfer window, a sign that Guehi is expected to leave the club over the next few months. The Eagles have slapped a £50m price tag on the England international, who has recently undergone surgery and is battling to return for EURO 2024.

The same report claims that Manchester United are among a list of potential suitors for the 23-year-old, whilst Liverpool also hold an interest. Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have previously monitored Guehi.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: At 0.50 per 90 minutes, Marc Guehi ranks in the top 10% of centre-backs across Europe's big five leagues (alongside the Champions League and Europa League) for successful take-ons.

Meanwhile, the i reports that Manchester United are interested in securing the services of Palace winger Olise. The France U21 international had been set for a £35m move to Chelsea during the 2023 summer transfer window before a sensational U-turn saw him pen a new contract at Selhurst Park.

Olise’s new deal is thought to include a £60m release clause, which will become active this summer. In February, journalist Ben Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT that Olise was Ratcliffe and INEOS's only “categorical and endorsed” target.

In an interesting turn of events, Manchester United have made Palace sporting director Freedman their top target for the head of recruitment role at Old Trafford. The Scot’s appointment could sway Guehi and Olise to follow him from Selhurst Park to the 20-time English champions.

Michael Olise - stats vs wingers/attacking midfielders across Europe (last 365 days) Statistic Per 90 Percentile Non-penalty goals 0.24 54 Assists 0.43 97 xAG 0.37 97 Shot-creating actions 5.51 91 Interceptions 1.05 95 Blocks 1.62 95

Dean Jones - Freedman appointment wouldn’t harm Man Utd’s chances of signing Guehi and Olise

Jones feels that whilst Freedman’s potential appointment at Manchester United wouldn’t guarantee Guehi and Olise’s signings, it “wouldn’t do much harm.” The journalist claims that new staff hires coming into the club will also get their say on new signings at Old Trafford. Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“Interestingly, the Freedman pursuit is happening when United have their eye on a couple of key players from Palace. Olise and Guehi have been identified as players United could move for in the summer. While I do not believe this appointment would guarantee those players joining or that Freedman is behind it, it probably doesn’t do much harm. “It will be interesting to see how the United first-team transfer search opens up from here because I was always told that the end of March and the start of April would be pivotal in identifying who would come in, and that is starting to fit well. They already have a list of targets, but the new guys going into the club will get a chance to have their thoughts on those names and suggest ones of their own. I think Olise and Guehi are a good level of player for United to target at a time when they have to be realistic about who they can get. But after the next few weeks, I expect new names to emerge.”

Man Utd manager news, including Zidane and De Zerbi claims

With ten Hag feeling the pressure at Manchester United, it would be no surprise if INEOS were drawing up a manager shortlist in the background at Old Trafford. The Red Devils are set to miss out on qualification for the 2024/25 Champions League, with the FA Cup being their only chance of a major trophy this term.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has recently told GIVEMESPORT (5th March) that ex-Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane would be on United’s shortlist if ten Hag were to leave. Zidane has enjoyed an impressive coaching career, winning three Champions League titles with the Spanish giants between 2016 and 2018.

Meanwhile, The Telegraph claims that Brighton & Hove Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi has admirers at Manchester United. However, any club looking to secure his services must pay the Seagulls a compensation package upwards of £12m this summer.

All statistics according to FBref , correct as of 06-03-24.