Highlights Manchester United have been given fresh optimism in their bid to land Michael Olise as he is open to sealing a move to Old Trafford in the summer.

The Red Devils have pinpointed the Crystal Palace talisman as their first-choice option to replace Antony when the transfer window reopens.

Respected journalist Ben Jacobs understands that Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has given the go-ahead to pounce for Olise.

Manchester United have been handed a significant boost in their pursuit of Michael Olise as the Crystal Palace star is 'open' to completing a switch to Old Trafford, and journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT that new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe approved the pursuit before his arrival in the boardroom.

The INEOS chief executive's influence has allowed the Red Devils to enter a new era, having completed his purchase of a 25 per cent stake in the club in February, and he has taken control of football operations following complicated negotiations with the Glazer family.

Although there is doubt over boss Erik ten Hag's future in the dugout, with the Dutchman due to hold discussions with the new-look hierarchy at the end of the season after being set the primary task of qualifying for the Champions League, Manchester United are putting plans in place for the summer transfer window.

Olise Pinpointed as Perfect Replacement for Antony

Olise has been identified as Manchester United's top target after putting plans in place to sell Antony when the transfer window reopens for business, according to reputable journalist Rudy Galetti, with Ratcliffe keen to get the Brazilian off the wage bill after struggling to become a constant threat in the final third of the pitch.

The Italian reporter suggests that the Red Devils have pinpointed Crystal Palace's talisman as their first-choice option to head to Old Trafford, having seen him rack up nine goal contributions over the course of just 839 minutes of action this season, but they have also earmarked alternative additions in the event of being unable to strike a deal.

Michael Olise's statistical averages per 90 minutes this season compared to Antony Michael Olise Antony Progressive passes 4.62 4.51 Shots 3.44 2.54 Passes into the final third 3.33 1.89 Key passes 2.69 1.48 Shots on target 1.08 0.57 Goals 0.65 0.00 Assists 0.32 0.08 Statistics correct as of 19/04/2024

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Olise and Crystal Palace teammate Marc Guehi could be the subject of Manchester United bids in the coming months as they have been monitoring their respective situations, but they may face competition from a Premier League rival.

That is because title-chasers Arsenal are also eyeing Olise after prioritising the addition of a winger in the aftermath of their Champions League exit at the hands of Bayern Munich earlier this week, but Manchester United could still up the ante by meeting a release clause worth in the region of £65million.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Michael Olise has scored one goal in three appearances against Manchester United, but he is still searching for his first win when taking on the Red Devils, having suffered two defeats and recorded a draw

Ben Jacobs - Ratcliffe Gave Olise Move the Go-Ahead Before Becoming Co-Owner

Jacobs believes that Olise is willing to swap Crystal Palace for Manchester United in the summer, while the Red Devils are in a strong position to pounce as Ratcliffe gave a move for the 22-year-old the green light before he was officially installed as a minority shareholder of the club.

The respected journalist told GIVEMESPORT:

"I think that Michael Olise is open to Manchester United. Although other targets are still being determined because this INEOS-led sporting department is new, Olise is the one name that was pre-approved. "Even in January, when the transition was still taking place, Olise was being spoken of by the new regime and was actually put on a provisional list of potential targets by the old regime. "There has always been a consensus at Manchester United that Olise is a name they like."

Sancho Willing to Make Man United Return if Ten Hag is Axed

Jadon Sancho is open to attempting to reignite his Manchester United career if ten Hag is sacked, according to i News, and Jason Wilcox is understood to be eager to offer the winger another chance if he is appointed as the club's new technical director after handing him with his youth team debut while at Manchester City.

The report suggests that the Red Devils' first-choice option is still to cash in on the Borussia Dortmund loanee, who headed to Signal Iduna Park for the rest of the season in January as a £3.4million fee was agreed, but a change in the dugout could result in there being a route back to Old Trafford.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT that Dortmund will struggle to afford Sancho if it becomes clear that he is available on a permanent basis when the transfer window reopens, but the Bundesliga heavyweights are keen to keep him on board heading into next season.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt