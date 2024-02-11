Highlights Manchester United have pinpointed Michael Olise as a potential summer acquisition after Sir Jim Ratcliffe has set his sights on altering the recruitment strategy.

The Red Devils are facing competition from Premier League rivals as suitors have started mulling over whether to trigger the Crystal Palace winger's release clause.

Respected journalist Ben Jacobs understands that the possibility of heading to Old Trafford has turned Olise's head.

Manchester United have been boosted in their pursuit of Michael Olise as the Crystal Palace star is 'tempted by the prospect of a move to Old Trafford', and journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT whether Sir Jim Ratcliffe is prepared to stump up the cash to strike a summer deal.

The Red Devils entered a new era when INEOS chief executive Ratcliffe acquired a 25 per cent stake in the club thanks to reaching a £1.3billion agreement with the Glazer family in December, but the injection of cash did not result in boss Erik ten Hag being able to strengthen his squad during the winter transfer window.

Although the likes of Jadon Sancho and Donny van de Beek were allowed to secure loan moves ahead of the February 1 deadline, with the latter's switch to Eintracht Frankfurt including a £9.5million option to become permanent, replacements were not drafted in and plans for reinforcements were put on hold until the end of the season.

Olise on Red Devils' radar amid Ratcliffe's change of strategy

Manchester United have set their sights on landing Olise when the transfer window reopens for business in the summer, according to i News, as Ratcliffe is looking to oversee an overhaul in the Red Devils' transfer strategy after taking control of football operations since moving into the boardroom.

The report suggests that the winger, who has a release clause worth in the region of £60million written into his contract, has worked his way onto the radar of Palace's Premier League rivals as INEOS are keen to lower the age profile of signings made by ten Hag in the future.

But Olise's impressive form, having found the back of the net six times and provided a further three assists for his teammates despite being restricted to just 755 minutes of action due to injury issues this season, has resulted in Manchester United facing stiff competition for his signature.

Michael Olise's statistical averages in the Premier League this season Pass success percentage 80.2 Average match rating 7.54 Shots per game 2.8 Dribbles per game 2.5 Key passes per game 2.0 Statistics according to WhoScored - Correct as of 9/2/2024

It is understood that reigning Premier League champions Manchester City are lining up a lucrative offer as boss Pep Guardiola is willing to battle it out for an agreement, while transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that the seven-cap France under-21 international would view a move to fellow suitors Liverpool as a 'dream'.

But Olise has already shown that he will only leave Palace if the right opportunity arises as he snubbed the opportunity to join Chelsea in August, when the west Londoners triggered his £35million release clause, and opted to pen a new contract at Selhurst Park to end uncertainty over his future.

The 22-year-old has suffered a blow in his attempts to attract further admirers as he has been forced onto the sidelines for up to two months after re-aggravating a hamstring injury during his current employers' defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend, having emerged as a half-time substitute in a bid to instigate a fightback at the Amex Stadium.

Ben Jacobs - Olise has been identified as a concrete target by Man United

Jacobs understands that Olise could be on the move in the summer, despite penning a new Palace contract a matter of months ago, and he has handed Manchester United renewed hope of fighting off fellow suitors for his services as he is interested in heading to Old Trafford if he embarks on a fresh challenge.

The respected journalist is aware that Ratcliffe is prepared to give ten Hag and key figures behind the scenes the green light to enter negotiations for the former Reading talisman, who has been described as 'exceptional' by ex-coach Scott Marshall, and he is firmly on the Red Devils' radar.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

"Even though Olise signed a new contract in the aftermath of Chelsea failing to trigger his complicated release clause, there is absolutely no doubt that he is a potential 2024 departure. "Manchester United's old regime, before INEOS, really like Olise and he is tempted by the prospect of a move to Old Trafford as well. "All indications are that Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS will endorse that move because, as part of their due diligence when coming into the football club, they were aware of any historical transfer plans that were for January - even though nothing materialised - and also any window planning for the summer. "There is continuity between Manchester United's current recruitment team and anything INEOS do. They like a profile like Olise, so he can be termed a concrete target ahead of the summer."

Mainoo in line to be rewarded with fresh terms

Manchester United are preparing to offer Kobbie Mainoo a new contract, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, after holding initial discussions with his representatives in a bid to advance in their attempts to convince him to commit his long-term future to the club.

The Italian reporter suggests that the Red Devils want their academy graduate, who went into the weekend having made 13 senior appearances this season, to be a crucial part of their project and are set to reward him with a salary increase after breaking into the forefront of ten Hag's plans.

Reputable journalist Steve Bates recently told GIVEMESPORT that Mainoo has played a pivotal role in lifting the gloom at Old Trafford after Manchester United exited the Champions League during the group stage and an underwhelming start to the season resulted in them having an uphill battle to finish in the Premier League's top four.

Related Dan Ashworth is 'favourite' to land Man Utd sporting director role Manchester United are looking to bring in fresh faces behind the scenes at Old Trafford and Newcastle United's Dan Ashworth could still be on his way.

The 18-year-old's emergence has resulted in Ghana being keen to persuade him to turn his back on England and switch allegiance, with Randy Abbey - a member of the executive council within the country's Football Association - admitting the midfielder is among the 'incredible talents' being monitored.

Manchester United are hoping to see Mainoo sign on the dotted line in the coming weeks despite his current agreement - which allows him to pocket £10,000-per-week - not being due to expire until the summer of 2027, putting them in a strong negotiating position if any suitors test their resolve in the summer.