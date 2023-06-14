Manchester United are expected to go in for another midfielder on top of Mason Mount, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

It's an important transfer window for United as they prepare for a season fighting at the top of the Premier League and in the Champions League.

Manchester United transfer news - Latest

Mount is a player who has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford.

CBS reporter Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Mount is now considered a high priority for the Red Devils as we head towards the transfer window.

Sofyan Amrabat is a player that Erik ten Hag is 'charmed' by, according to his brother.

The two have previously worked together, so this could be a player United look to target in the future.

With Casemiro and Christian Eriksen both into their thirties, signing a younger, up-and-coming midfielder may be of interest to the Manchester club.

Scott McTominay has also been linked with a move away from Old Trafford, with Football Insider reporting that Newcastle United are keen on the Scottish midfielder.

With Marcel Sabitzer only signed on loan earlier in the season and McTominay potentially out the door, United could be short of midfield depth heading into next season.

What has Jones said about United?

Jones has suggested that he's expecting United to go in for another midfielder after Mount, who could cost in the region of £70m.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I haven't really heard anything on Sofyan Amrabat and United. We'll have to see what ends up happening. He's definitely going to be a player that is talked about in the coming weeks. It'll be interesting from United's point of view what they do with their midfield.

"Mason Mount is a figure that they're looking into as kind of a priority at the moment, just because of his circumstances, and they know that there will be other teams trying to get a deal for him if they don't complete it.

"Beyond that, you're also still missing that piece a bit deeper back, so I'm definitely still expecting United to go in for another midfielder."

What's next for United?

Although signing a midfielder could be one of their priorities, it certainly won't be the only one.

With Wout Weghorst returning to Burnley after his loan spell at United and Anthony Martial's injury struggles, signing a striker has to be a necessity.

Realistically, if United want to compete with Manchester City at the top of the Premier League, then strengthening in almost every position could be important.