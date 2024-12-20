Manchester United are on course to continue monitoring River Plate star Franco Mastantuono instead of rushing into attempting to strike a deal which would see the teenager make the switch to Old Trafford during the fast-approaching winter transfer window, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Despite seeing Dan Ashworth walk away from his sporting director role earlier this month, having frustrated minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe during the search for Erik ten Hag's successor in the managerial hot-seat, Red Devils head coach Ruben Amorim has been making plans to bolster the squad he inherited last month.

There has been an intention to recruit up-and-coming talent, with 19-year-old Leny Yoro being Manchester United's most expensive acqusition during the summer as he completed a switch worth up to £58.9million from Lille, but a move for Mastantuono is not likely to be eyed until the end of the season.

Red Devils Unlikely to Move for Mastantuono

Amorim wants to monitor performances instead of rushing into deal

Manchester United have been watching Mastantuono's progress closely, according to GMS sources, and they are likely to continue keeping tabs on his performances instead of upping the ante in their pursuit by offering a route to the Premier League for the first time in his career next month.

The Red Devils' interest in the attacking midfielder comes at a time when Marcus Rashford has admitted that he is ready for a fresh challenge away from his boyhood club, but the possibility of the England international moving on will not alter their intentions for the winter transfer window.

GMS sources have been informed that Manchester United have reservations over acquiring Mastantuono midway through the season as his form has not been enough to convince Amorim and other key decision-makers that they should head to the negotiating table, but they could revisit the situation further down the line.

Although the 17-year-old wonderkid has a release clause worth in the region of £38million written into his River Plate contract, meaning the Red Devils are aware they have an opportunity to leave the Argentine heavyweights helpless, they are prepared to play the waiting game to discover whether it is in their best interests to wrap up a deal.

Mastantuono fits the profile Manchester United are looking for as they have been determined to lower the average age within the squad since Ratcliffe acquired a minority stake in the club, GMS sources have learned, but he is poised to remain at River Plate for the coming months instead of moving onto pastures new.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Franco Mastantuono won four ground duels and enjoyed three successful dribble attempts during River Plate's 1-0 defeat to Racing last weekend

Real Madrid Among Mastantuono's Admirers

Reigning La Liga champions running rule over attacking midfielder

GMS sources have been told that Manchester United are not the only European side to have sent scouts to South America to run the rule over Mastantuono as La Liga title-holders and Champions League winners Real Madrid are also checking in on his development ahead of potentially pouncing.

The two-cap Argentina under-20 international has been described as the 'new Phil Foden' by journalist Tom Hindle, having wasted no time making an impact in River Plate's senior squad after progressing through their ranks, and his productivity in the final third of the pitch has resulted in admiring glances.

But GMS sources understand that Manchester United are not jeopardising their hopes of eventually winning the race for Mastantuono's signature if they decide to delay making a move because Real Madrid and other suitors are unconvinced that they should splash the cash in January.

Although Amorim has turned his attentions away from raiding River Plate for the time being, GMS sources recently revealed that the Red Devils are entertaining the possibility of re-signing Alvaro Fernandez a matter of months after sanctioning the left-back's departure to Primeira Liga giants Benfica.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 20/12/2024