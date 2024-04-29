Highlights Manchester United sporting director target Dan Ashworth is set to take Newcastle United to arbitration as he attempts to fast-track his appointment.

The Red Devils are supporting the Magpies' recruitment chief in his efforts to put pressure on his current employers to sanction his exit.

Respected journalist Ben Jacobs understands that Ashworth has looked to get a third party involved as he is desperate to make the move to Manchester United.

Manchester United have been boosted in their attempts to appoint Dan Ashworth as their new sporting director as he has made a 'power play' in a bid to quicken his arrival at Old Trafford, and journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT that it could result in Newcastle United softening their stance over his exit.

The Red Devils entered a new era when Sir Jim Ratcliffe succeeded in completing his purchase of a 25 per cent stake in the club following lengthy negotiations with the Glazer family, and the INEOS chief executive has wasted no time in making alterations behind the scenes since walking into the boardroom.

Jason Wilcox was drafted in as Manchester United's new technical director earlier this month, thanks to agreeing a compensation package with Championship promotion-chasers Southampton, and the new-look hierarchy are eager to make Ashworth another key figure ahead of a recruitment drive.

Ashworth Set to Take Newcastle to Arbitration

Ashworth is preparing to take Newcastle to arbitration to help facilitate his switch to Manchester United, according to The Athletic, after his suitors have made it clear that they are unwilling to meet his current employers' demands for a £20million compensation package despite being desperate to acquire his services.

The report suggests that the 53-year-old, who has been overseeing the Magpies' recruitment strategy since being installed as their sporting director since June 2022, will be supported by the Red Devils in a case anticipated to start in May and last a number of weeks before reaching a conclusion.

Respected journalist Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Manchester United are shocked that Ashworth is being valued at a higher figure than numerous Newcastle stars, including the likes of Miguel Almiron, Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier, resulting in them baulking at his price tag.

The former Brighton & Hove Albion technical director was placed on gardening leave by his current employers in February, when he informed the Tyneside giants of his desire to embark on a fresh challenge at Old Trafford, and their determination to hold out for their initial valuation has led to him looking to take action.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The four most expensive acquisitions in Newcastle United's entire history - Alexander Isak, Sandro Tonali, Anthony Gordon and Harvey Barnes - have signed since Dan Ashworth took over as the Magpies' sporting director

Ben Jacobs - Ashworth Taking Action as Ratcliffe Finds Himself in Stalemate

Jacobs is confident that Ashworth will be appointed as Manchester United's new sporting director despite Ratcliffe facing difficulties, and his decision to get a third party involved by taking Newcastle to arbitration highlights that the Premier League rivals have been unable to reach a compromise.

The reputable journalist understands that the Magpies' recruitment chief is determined to join the Red Devils ahead of his gardening leave being due to reach its climax and has been the driving force behind taking the legal route as he wants his future to be resolved quickly.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

"It still remains a matter of when and not if Dan Ashworth joins Manchester United. The fact that he is taking Newcastle United to arbitration, in order to break the stalemate, reaffirms that there has been an impasse. "Manchester United's valuation and Newcastle's demands are still way apart. This is a power play, in many ways, by Ashworth to resolve the situation and, as a consequence, try to start at Manchester United earlier. "The process of arbitration can be settled outside of court if it suits all parties. This feels like an Ashworth-driven move in order to try and resolve the situation fast. "We will now have to wait and see whether a legal process runs its course or Newcastle are prepared to soften in their stance and, ultimately, their financial demands once they find their own name."

Dortmund Eager to Reach Fresh Agreement for Sancho

Borussia Dortmund have set their sights on keeping Jadon Sancho beyond the end of his loan agreement, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, and the Bundesliga giants will look to open negotiations with parent club Manchester United when the summer window opens for business.

The Italian journalist suggests that it will not be easy for the German heavyweights to find a breakthrough in their attempts to hold onto the winger, despite being frozen out by Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag, but the hierarchy and head coach Edin Terzic are refusing to alter their plan of action.

Jadon Sancho's record for Manchester United compared to at Borussia Dortmund Manchester United Borussia Dortmund Appearances 82 153 Goals 12 53 Assists 6 66 Yellow cards 0 7 Sent off 0 0 Statistics correct as of 29/04/2024

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT that there are serious concerns that Dortmund will be unable to put a big-money offer on the table despite their desire to have Sancho among their options heading into the 2024/25 campaign, meaning they could look to negotiate another loan.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt