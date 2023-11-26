Highlights Manchester United are prepared to offer Antoine Griezmann a lucrative contract and trigger his release clause as they look to lure him away from Atletico Madrid.

The Red Devils have upped the ante in their pursuit just a matter of days before Sir Jim Ratcliffe is expected to be announced as a minority shareholder at Old Trafford.

Griezmann has worked his way onto Erik ten Hag's radar after being in formidable form during the early stages of the campaign.

Manchester United making a move for Antoine Griezmann is 'as ambitious as it gets', and transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT whether the Atletico Madrid star would be interested in a move to Old Trafford as the club prepares to enter a new era.

Although Sir Jim Ratcliffe is on the verge of acquiring a 25 per cent stake in the Red Devils, an official announcement is not expected before next week despite his wish to conclude the £1.3billion deal before the United States celebrated Thanksgiving on November 23.

It is understood that there are increasing fears that delaying the INEOS chief executive joining the board will lead to boss Erik ten Hag's plans for the January transfer window being ruined, but Manchester United are still being linked with potential marquee arrivals.

Griezmann in line for huge salary increase at Man United

Manchester United are accelerating plans to lure Griezmann away from Atletico by showing a willingness to triple his salary and trigger the release clause written into his contract, according to Spanish sources, despite Saudi Arabia or the United States initially appearing to be his most likely destination if he leaves his current employers.

The report suggests the Red Devils have already sent officials to the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium to hold discussions with the representatives of the forward, who has made a stunning start to the season by scoring 12 goals in his first 16 appearances, and he could be bought for less than £22million.

Respected reporter Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that luring Griezmann to Old Trafford would be 'a hell of a statement' as Ratcliffe aims to stamp his authority during the early stages of his tenure behind the scenes.

Antoine Griezmann's senior club career in numbers Club Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Sent off Atletico Madrid 357 169 77 46 2 Real Sociedad 202 52 18 30 0 Barcelona 102 35 17 9 0 All statistics according to Transfermarkt up to and including November 24, 2023

But it appears that Manchester United are facing an uphill battle in their pursuit despite the 2018 World Cup winner having a release clause written into his Atletico contract, which allows him to pocket more than £210,000-per-week and is not due to expire until the summer of 2026.

That is because it is understood that Griezmann is fully focused on maintaining his impressive form in the Spanish capital and is not agitating for a fresh challenge after also rejecting the opportunity to secure a lucrative deal by heading to the Saudi Pro League in June.

The 32-year-old returned to Atletico on a permanent basis in October 2022, turning his loan switch from Barcelona into a long-term agreement when his initial price tag was halved, and he has remained a key member of head coach Diego Simeone's plans.

Although Jones believes Ratcliffe would be showing plenty of ambition if he is willing to stump up the cash needed to persuade Griezmann to swap Atletico for Manchester United in the upcoming months, he has doubts over whether it will be possible to strike a deal with Euro 2024 on the horizon.

The reputable journalist feels the France international would see a move to Old Trafford as risky as he aims to cement his place in Didier Deschamps' squad due to seeing other recent acquisitions fail to make the mark.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"I think, especially in a year when we're heading towards a major international championship, Griezmann just will not surely want to rock the boat in terms of unsettling himself. "That is particularly the case at a club like Manchester United, where he'd have seen what's happened to all their signings after arriving there. "I think he'd be putting himself in a really precarious situation by making the switch to Old Trafford, so if they can convince him to do that, I'll be stunned. But at least we're getting a gauge, I guess, that the club is going to continue to be ambitious because this is about as ambitious as it gets."

Ten Hag preparing to oversee mass clear out

Manchester United have set their sights on offloading up to 15 players in the next two transfer windows, according to the Daily Star, after ten Hag has prioritised giving his squad a major face-lift as he aims to return the club to its previous glory days.

The report suggests Jadon Sancho - who has been frozen out since claiming he has been made a 'scapegoat' in a now-deleted social media post - is expected to be the first departure, while Raphael Varane, Antony, Mason Greenwood, Donny van de Beek, Anthony Martial, Tom Heaton, Brandon Williams, Alvaro Fernandez, Shola Shoretire, Will Fish and Joe Hugill could also be on the chopping block.

Manchester United do not have any intention of holding onto Sofyan Amrabat, despite having an option to turn his loan from Fiorentina into a permanent agreement for £21.4million, or Sergio Reguilon beyond the end of the season.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT that Sancho could head through the exit door when the January transfer window opens for business after refusing to apologise to ten Hag for his public outburst.

Offloading the winger would free up cash as he is currently among the highest earners at Manchester United, pocketing £250,000-per-week, which may boost their chances of prising Griezmann away from Atletico in a high-profile deal.