Highlights Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood is not currently in negotiations with Barcelona or Real Madrid ahead of a potential permanent departure from Old Trafford.

The 22-year-old is on loan at Getafe until the end of the 2023/24 season and may leave the Red Devils permanently afterwards.

Meanwhile, Anthony Martial's agent has revealed that he will remain at Man Utd until his contract expires in the summer of 2024.

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood is not currently in negotiations with either Barcelona or Real Madrid ahead of a permanent departure from Old Trafford, as transfer expert Fabrizio Romano exclusively reveals to GIVEMESPORT that he is unaware of discussions between the player and the La Liga duo.

Greenwood is currently on loan at Getafe until the end of the 2023/24 season, when he will return to Manchester United ahead of a potential permanent exit from the Premier League giants.

Man Utd have been the subject of a minority takeover from INEOS chairman, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who will take charge of footballing decisions behind the scenes. The English businessman will preside over the futures of players like Greenwood, who are expected to be shown the door permanently later in the year.

Greenwood unlikely to play again for Man Utd

Greenwood has not made an appearance for Manchester United since January 2022, after the footballer was arrested on suspicion of various accounts of assault. United suspended the player whilst investigations were ongoing, and he has never been involved in an Erik ten Hag squad, who took over the head coach position at Old Trafford ahead of the 2022/23 season.

In February 2023, charges against Greenwood were dropped after key witnesses withdrew their involvement and “new material came to light.” However, following an internal investigation conducted by Manchester United, the club revealed that they felt it was in the best interests of everyone for the 22-year-old to continue his career away from Old Trafford. A statement released in August 2023 read:

“All those involved, including Mason, recognise the difficulties with him recommencing his career at Manchester United. It has, therefore, been mutually agreed that it would be most appropriate for him to do so away from Old Trafford, and we will now work with Mason to achieve that outcome.”

On Deadline Day of the 2023 summer transfer window, Greenwood joined La Liga outfit Getafe on loan until the end of the 2023/24 season. In December 2023, talkSPORT reported that Man Utd had no plans to bring the academy product back to the club despite the fact he was suggested to be attracting interest from Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Romano has also told GIVEMESPORT (21st January) that INEOS hope to appoint a sporting director who can preside over the decision to sell Greenwood by the summer. It comes as United confirmed the appointment of the former chief of football operations at Manchester City, Omar Berrada, as their new CEO.

Mason Greenwood - stats vs Getafe La Liga squad 2023/24 Output Squad rank Overall rating 6.65 6th Goals 3 2nd Assists 4 2nd Shots per game 2.4 1st Dribbles per game 1.4 1st Stats according to WhoScored, correct as of 22-01-24

Romano – ‘I’m not aware’ of Barcelona and Real Madrid negotiations for Greenwood

Romano has admitted he’s unaware of negotiations regarding Barcelona and Real Madrid’s interest in Greenwood. The Italian journalist says it’s a case of waiting to see what Man Utd decide will be the best point of action for the forward. Romano told GIVEMESPORT:

“At the moment, I'm not aware of any discussions or concrete negotiations with Real Madrid and Barcelona for Greenwood. We see these kinds of rumours because he's doing great in La Liga, so many clubs are following his performances. But at the same time, I'm unaware of any concrete contact with those clubs, even on the player’s side. Also, we have to see what Man Utd want to do. I think this will be one of the points for the new director of football coming into the club in the next few months.”

Manchester United are unlikely to make any significant additions in the remaining weeks of the 2024 winter transfer window as they aim to comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations. The Red Devils have already shifted numerous young players out of the door at Old Trafford and could look to move some more experienced players before 1st February.

According to Philippe Lamboley, Anthony Martial’s representative, the striker hasn’t been excluded from first-team training. The agent also confirmed to Sky Sports News that the Frenchman will remain at Man Utd until his contract expires in the summer of 2024. The 28-year-old has will be out of action for a reported ten weeks, after undergoing surgery on a groin issue.

Manchester United return to action on 28th January, following a two-week break from action, when they travel to League Two outfit Newport County in the FA Cup Fourth Round. The Red Devils then switch their attention back to the Premier League when they travel to Wolverhampton Wanderers on 1st February, hoping their winter business has been completed by the time the match kicks off.