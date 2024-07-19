Highlights Manchester United are not on course to rush into negotiations for a new forward in the aftermath of sanctioning Mason Greenwood's move to Marseille.

The Red Devils are looking to spend the funds from their academy graduate's departure on strengthening their options in other areas of the pitch.

Erik ten Hag will only entertain making a late move for an attacker if he has succeeded in bolstering his squad with his top targets.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has not set his sights on rushing into sourcing a replacement for Mason Greenwood despite the Old Trafford academy product sealing a permanent switch to Ligue 1 heavyweights Marseille earlier this week, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The 2023/24 FA Cup winners continued their recruitment drive by rubber-stamping the arrival of teenage central defender Leny Yoro, thanks to negotiating a deal worth up to £59million with Lille, and there is an opportunity for the Red Devils to conduct further business ahead of the new Premier League campaign getting underway with a clash against Fulham.

Joshua Zirkzee will also provide Manchester United with additional firepower, having made the £36.5million switch from Bologna, but new sporting director Dan Ashworth and ten Hag are holding discussions over which positions to prioritise strengthening as the August 30 transfer deadline nears.

Ten Hag Not Prioritising Move for Greenwood Alternative

Red Devils looking to use cash to bolster other areas of pitch

Manchester United have no plans to replace Greenwood in the coming weeks, according to GMS sources, and it is likely that ten Hag will only enter the market for a fresh attacking option if he has succeeded in bolstering his squad with his top targets as the closure of the summer window approaches.

The Red Devils have cashed in on the wide forward after he enjoyed a productive spell on loan at Getafe, with him finding the back of the net 10 times and registering a further six assists over the course of 36 appearances for the La Liga outfit, resulting in him moving on to a fresh challenge in the south of France.

Marseille have parted with an initial fee in the region of £27million for Greenwood, and GMS sources have been informed that Manchester United are looking to use the injection of cash to reinvest in the squad in other areas of the pitch after already providing Rasmus Hojlund with fresh competition thanks to Zirkzee's arrival.

Mason Greenwood's statistics at Manchester United Squad Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Sent off First-team 129 35 12 4 0 Under-18 34 34 9 1 0 Under-21 8 5 2 0 0 Under-19 5 5 1 1 0 Statistics correct as of 19/07/2024

The Red Devils are looking to remain active in the market, despite completing two signings as preparations are stepped up ahead of the fast-approaching new season, but ten Hag is confident that he already has an ideal number of attacking options despite Anthony Martial also heading through the exit door.

GMS sources have learned that links to Brentford marksman Ivan Toney are wide of the mark, resulting in him not being on course to seal a switch to Old Trafford in the aftermath of playing a role in England reaching the Euro 2024 final before being beaten to silverware by Spain.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ivan Toney has racked up four goal contributions over the course of six appearances against Manchester United, but he has only found himself on the winning side once

Sancho Could Still Leave Old Trafford

Winger may be allowed to seal exit despite ending exodus

Although Manchester United are not on the hunt for a new attack-minded wide option, GMS sources have been told that ten Hag remains open to cashing in on Jadon Sancho if an offer which meets the Red Devils' demands is tabled ahead of the summer transfer window slamming shut next month.

The 24-year-old England international has returned from a fruitful loan spell with last season's Champions League finalists Borussia Dortmund and, having resolved his differences with the Dutch tactician during a meeting at Carrington, resumed training with his teammates after a 10-month absence.

But GMS sources understand that Manchester United have not ruled out the possibility of sanctioning Sancho's permanent departure, while the roles of Amad Diallo and Facundo Pellistri are unclear as Antony is in line to remain in his current surroundings due to a lack of interest from elsewhere.

The Red Devils are open-minded over allowing members of the squad to move onto pastures new, GMS recently reported, as the hierarchy are determined to give ten Hag all the tools he needs to make a success of the 2024/25 campaign after deciding to stick with him instead of making a managerial change.

