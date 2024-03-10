Highlights Manchester United have not listed Brentford boss Thomas Frank as a potential successor to Erik ten Hag amid uncertainty over the Dutchman's future.

The Danish tactician has impressed the Red Devils' hierarchy by building a high-energy team and embracing his current employers' data-led recruitment drive.

Respected journalist Ben Jacobs has also insisted that an approach has not been made for England manager Gareth Southgate.

Manchester United have not 'looked at' attempting to replace Erik ten Hag with Brentford chief Thomas Frank in the Old Trafford dugout, but journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT that another Premier League boss would be 'very appealing' if minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe chooses to wield the axe.

The INEOS chief executive, who completed his purchase of a 25 per cent stake in the Red Devils last month, is looking to make his mark after taking control of football operations and is keeping a close eye on progression on the pitch as well as behind the scenes.

Ratcliffe has informed ten Hag that securing qualification for next season's Champions League is the priority for the remainder of the campaign, but they have fallen adrift of the Premier League's top four and are in serious danger of missing out on bagging a place in Europe's elite club competition.

Frank Linked with Replacing Ten Hag at Red Devils Helm

Frank has been pinpointed as a potential successor to ten Hag ahead of a possible alteration at the Manchester United helm in the summer, according to ESPN, while England manager Gareth Southgate and Brighton & Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi have joined the Brentford boss in being assessed.

The report suggests that the 50-year-old Danish tactician, who has been in charge of the Bees since succeeding Dean Smith in October 2018, has gained admiring glances from Old Trafford due to building a high-energy team in west London and embracing his current employers' data-led approach to recruitment.

Frank hit out at sections of the Brentford fanbase when his players were booed off at half-time of their Premier League meeting with Chelsea last weekend, but statistics highlight that his points-per-game ratio is bettered by ten Hag despite his side coming from behind to seal a draw against their London neighbours.

Thomas Frank's managerial statistics in the Premier League compared to Erik ten Hag Thomas Frank Erik ten Hag Matches 103 65 Won 35 37 Drawn 26 8 Lost 42 20 Goals for 145 95 Goals against 152 82 Points-per-game 1.27 1.83 Statistics correct as of 08/03/2024

Frank will have a big summer ahead of him if he remains in the Brentford hot-seat as he has already conceded that first-choice striker Ivan Toney is likely to leave the Gtech Community Stadium when the transfer window reopens due to being set to enter the final 12 months of his contract.

But Manchester United are keeping their options open and GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that Southgate is being considered as a potential replacement for ten Hag thanks to already having a strong relationship with INEOS director of sport Sir Dave Brailsford and potential head of recruitment Dougie Freedman.

Although the Red Devils' current chief has remained defiant amid speculation over his future, insisting that meeting the expectation of qualifying for the Champions League is still possible, it has become clear that there is uncertainty over whether he has a long-term future at Old Trafford.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Thomas Frank has only secured one win from five matches against Manchester United during his managerial career, although the solitary victory was a 4-0 thumping during the early stages of Erik ten Hag's reign in August 2022

Ben Jacobs - De Zerbi Would be on Shortlist to Replace Ten Hag if Change is Made

Contrary to reports, Jacobs understands that Frank is not being considered as a potential successor to ten Hag, despite being described as a 'different level' manager by talkSPORT pundit Simon Jordan, but he is certain that Brighton boss De Zerbi would be one of the names on the shortlist put together by Ratcliffe if it is decided that a change in the dugout is needed to take Manchester United to the next level.

The respected journalist is also aware that Southgate has not been approached to discover whether he would be interested in returning to club management at Old Trafford, with there still being a possibility that he will remain at the England helm beyond the fast-approaching Euro 2024.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

"I'm told that Thomas Frank is not one of them being looked at by Manchester United. "Naturally, Roberto De Zerbi will be a name that many clubs consider to be gettable and very appealing. I'm sure that if Manchester United made a shortlist, De Zerbi would be one of the names on it. "Nobody has approached Gareth Southgate, and he is fully focused on Euro 2024. There is a possibility, if that goes well, that he will stay on and manage England for the 2026 World Cup as well."

Rashford Pinpointed as Possible Mbappe Replacement at PSG

Marcus Rashford has been earmarked as a potential Kylian Mbappe replacement by Paris Saint-Germain, according to The Times, and the French giants have been given optimism of being able to reach an agreement as the Manchester United talisman has developed a fractious relationship with ten Hag after being dropped from the matchday squad twice for breaching disciplinary rules this season.

The report suggests that the reigning Ligue 1 champions' football advisor Luis Campos held direct discussions with the Red Devils' academy graduate - who has gone on to make close to 400 appearances for the senior side - over a switch to the Parc des Princes close to two years ago, but financial restrictions resulted in a move failing to come to fruition.

PSG could be frustrated in their pursuit once again as reputable journalist Steve Bates recently told GIVEMESPORT that Ratcliffe will make the final decision over whether to cash in on Rashford, having taken control of football operations when he bought a minority stake in Manchester United a matter of weeks ago.

The Red Devils are also in a strong negotiating position ahead of the winger's admirers potentially testing their resolve as he committed his long-term future to the club by penning a £300,000-per-week contract in July, which is due to keep him at Old Trafford until the summer of 2028.

But it is understood that Rashford and ten Hag are barely on speaking terms after the Dutch tactician was left furious by his talisman partying until the early hours in Belfast in January, despite being due to get involved in a training session later that day, resulting in key figures working behind the scenes being concerned that the relationship cannot be mended.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt