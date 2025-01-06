Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim's level of interest in Nuno Mendes has intensified after it has become clear that Paris Saint-Germain are struggling to convince the Old Trafford target to pen a new contract ahead of the transfer window slamming shut, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Although the Red Devils were not afraid to splash the cash during the summer, with teenage defender Leny Yoro being their most expensive acquisition thanks to completing a switch worth up to £58.9million from Lille, plans have been put in place to bolster the squad left by former boss Erik ten Hag ahead of the February 3 deadline.

Manchester United entered 2025 after suffering three consecutive home defeats for the first time in 45 years, having been consigned to a 2-0 loss by Premier League counterparts Newcastle United, but they bagged a promising draw against table-topping arch-rivals Liverpool last weekend in the midst of scouring the market for reinforcements.

Red Devils Circling Amid Mendes Uncertainty

Intermediaries looking at potential destinations for left-back

Mendes has started to emerge as a more realistic target for Manchester United, according to GMS sources, after intermediaries have been working around the clock to discover potential landing spots following his decision to refrain from committing his long-term future to PSG during discussions over a new deal.

The Red Devils are among the sides to have been put on red alert in the midst of the left-back entering the final 18 months of a contract which allows him to pocket close to £23,000-per-week, and the reigning Ligue 1 champions are aware that his value will decrease as he nears the end of his agreement.

GMS sources have been informed that Manchester United's pursuit has become more intense after it has become clear that Mendes is seriously considering his options, but recruitment chiefs continue to acknowledge that it will be difficult to lure him away from the Parc des Princes midway through the season.

The Portugal international already has an existing relationship with Amorim as he made 47 appearances under the Red Devils boss' tutelage when they were at Sporting, with him finding the back of the net once and chalking up a further three assists along the way as he earned a move to PSG.

Manchester United are having to be realistic about their activity in the transfer window as their stock is low due to their position in the Premier League and they cannot fork out the same sums as in previous years, but GMS sources have learned that they are sensing an eye-catching market opportunity to land Mendes.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Nuno Mendes made five clearances and won as many ground duels as Paris Saint-Germain beat Monaco to Trophee des Champions glory last weekend

Mendes Earmarked in Search for Speedy Deal

Amorim eager to make first Old Trafford signing in coming days

GMS sources have been told that Mendes has been on Manchester United's shortlist of potential options in the past, and he is back on their radar as they aim to sign a left-back in the coming days instead of allowing their search to drag on after it has been identified as a problem position by Amorim.

But the Red Devils' attempts to land the 22-year-old are in serious danger of being significantly complicated as PSG are seeking in the region of £58million due to him remaining at the forefront of head coach Luis Enrique's plans despite there being uncertainty over his long-term future.

Manchester United are aware that clubs do not want to sell their assets midway through the season, GMS sources understand, meaning they could face an uphill battle to land Bournemouth's Milos Kerkez or Fulham man Antonee Robinson after they have been earmarked as alternative targets.

Related Exclusive: Big Joshua Zirkzee Exit Update Emerges at Man Utd Manchester United are having to be careful as they choose whether to cash in on Joshua Zirkzee

GMS sources recently revealed that a move for the latter is being considered by Amorim after a positional change to left wing-back at Craven Cottage has resulted in there being renewed confidence that the United States international would be able to shine in the preferred system at Old Trafford.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 06/01/2025