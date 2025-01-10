Paris Saint-Germain defender Nuno Mendes has told his club he's interested in making a move to Manchester United during this transfer window, according to TBR Football.

Ruben Amorim is looking to bolster his options at full-back and Mendes could be the perfect option. The Portuguese left-back has rejected a new contract at PSG and currently looks destined to leave the French capital.

Journalist Graeme Bailey has said that Mendes has indicated he would like to play under Ruben Amorim at Man United, and has opted to turn down a new contract despite PSG's interest in keeping him at the club. PSG and United reportedly have a good relationship after their summer deal for Manuel Ugarte, and they may be back in contact very soon.

PSG don't want to sell the dynamic full-back, but are aware they may need to cash in on him, as he enters the final 18 months of his deal. The French club would reportedly be keen to receive a fee of around £50 million, which may cause some issues for Man United, who may struggle to finance that deal.

Why Amorim Wants Nuno Mendes

They know each other very well

At Sporting Lisbon, Nuno Mendes played 47 times under Ruben Amorim, winning three trophies, including a league title. The duo evidently know each other very well, and have developed a great relationship, which could be very effective at Old Trafford.

With Luke Shaw suffering from constant injuries, and Tyrell Malacia in poor form, Diogo Dalot has been playing in the left wing back position, which is not his natural role. A right-footed player, Dalot often looks a bit unorthodox in the role, which is why signing Mendes could be ideal. A player who already understands Amorim's style of play, Mendes would seamlessly slot into the United team as they bid to build on their recent 2-2 draw away at Liverpool.

If they can work out the finances of the deal, Mendes would be the perfect addition this January, aided by his pre-existing relationship with Amorim. Described as being "world-class" Mendes would be fantastic for the left-sided role, and allow Dalot to return to his usual position.

