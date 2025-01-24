Manchester United are contemplating whether to fight off competition from West Ham United and other Premier League suitors for Ajax star Brian Brobbey after key figures at Old Trafford were offered the chance to pounce as the transfer deadline approaches, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Red Devils signed Lisandro Martinez and Antony from the Eredivisie giants while Erik ten Hag was at the helm, with the latter completing a £86million switch in September 2022, and head coach Ruben Amorim is tempted to head down a similar path by going toe-to-toe with Hammers counterpart Graham Potter before February 3.

Joshua Zirkzee has been battling with Rasmus Hojlund for the lone striker role since sealing a £36.5million move from Serie A outfit Bologna in the summer, but Manchester United are in the market for fresh attacking impetus after finding themselves just 10 points clear of the relegation zone.

Red Devils May Battle Hammers for Brobbey

Intermediaries have reached out over frontman's availability

Manchester United could make a last-gasp decision to beat West Ham to the acquisition of Brobbey in a significant transfer twist, according to GMS sources, after both sides joined Tottenham Hotspur and Everton in being contacted by intermediaries in a bid to discover the level of interest heading into the final days of the winter window.

Although the Hammers have opened discussions over a temporary move, as Potter aims to bolster the squad he inherited from London Stadium predecessor Julen Lopetegui earlier this month, Amorim has an opportunity to pounce because Ajax are only interested in selling the striker or sanctioning a loan which includes an obligation to buy.

The Eredivisie title-chasers' stance could play into Manchester United's hands as their preference is to recruit a new marksman on a permanent basis and, despite struggling for goals this season, Brobbey was previously watched by Old Trafford scouts and added to recruitment lists when Ten Hag was in charge.

Ajax are in a strong negotiating position as the Netherlands international still has two-and-a-half-years remaining on a contract which allows him to pocket close to £50,000-per-week at the Johan Cruyff Arena, meaning they are not under pressure to alter their demands when the Red Devils and West Ham are circling.

Manchester United are set to switch their attention towards bringing in a new frontman after initially prioritising the acquisition of a left wing-back, GMS sources have learned, and they are among a host of sides to have found out more about Brobbey's availability as the transfer deadline edges closer.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Brian Brobbey won four ground duels and completed 100 per cent of his passes during Ajax's midweek defeat to RFS in the Europa League

Uncertainty Hangs Over Brobbey's Ajax Future

Amorim contemplating whether to make move for Dutchman

GMS sources have been told that Amorim is considering his options after Brobbey has been touted to Manchester United, West Ham, Tottenham, Everton and overseas sides midway through the campaign, leading to there being increasing uncertainty over where he will be plying his trade after the winter window slams shut.

Although the 22-year-old contacted then-Red Devils chief Ten Hag to confirm his wish to remain on Ajax's books when he was wanted at Old Trafford in July 2022, the interest has refused to go away and there is an awareness that there is an opportunity to leave their fellow admirers frustrated by getting the deal over the line on this occasion.

Intermediaries made a particular effort to hold talks with Tottenham and West Ham after seeing them miss out on Randal Kolo Muani and Jhon Duran respectively, GMS sources understand, but Manchester United remains a viable landing spot for Brobbey as he aims to rediscover his best form.

GMS sources recently revealed that Amorim and influential figures behind the scenes are preparing to lodge an improved bid for leading left wing-back target Patrick Dorgu, with there being confidence that Lecce are prepared to negotiate after already rejecting an opening proposal.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 24/01/2025