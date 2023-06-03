Manchester United target Declan Rice has no agreement with another club and the race is still open, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

It's set to be an interesting battle to sign Rice in the summer transfer window, with many clubs showing an interest.

Manchester United news - Declan Rice

Rice has been heavily linked with a move away in the summer, with West Ham United reportedly demanding £100m for their midfielder, according to ESPN.

The report adds that United, Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City, Newcastle United, and Liverpool are all interested in Rice.

Journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that he expects Arsenal to move for Rice early this month, to try to get ahead of other clubs.

It's understood that Rice has already told his close friends that he's made his final Premier League appearance for the Hammers.

The season isn't over for Rice, however, with a Europa Conference League final to play later this month.

It's no surprise to see Man United in the market for Rice, with Casemiro and Christian Eriksen now in their thirties.

At the age of 24, Rice could be a key player at Old Trafford for many years to come.

Although there appears to be a lot of interest in rice, Italian journalist Romano has confirmed that no agreement has been made with any club as of yet.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Rice?

Romano has suggested that the race remains open for Rice at the moment.

The reliable journalist reveals that nothing has been agreed with West Ham or with Rice.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "At the same time, the race remains open. There is nothing agreed on club or player side and so everything remains open to other clubs."

How has Rice performed this season?

According to WhoScored, Rice has made more interceptions than any other Premier League central midfielder, with 63 in 36 appearances.

The Kingston upon Thames-born star has averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.19 throughout the campaign, with no other West Ham player managing a score of over seven.

This actually ranks him 21st in England's top flight - an impressive achievement for a player in a struggling side.

Overall, Rice would be an excellent signing for United, not just to provide competition for Casemiro and Eriksen, but to make the central midfielder position his own for many years to come at Old Trafford.