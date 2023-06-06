Manchester United are looking at the Eredivisie for new signings in the summer transfer window, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Jurrien Timber has been linked with a move to Old Trafford in the past, but the rumours are heating up this week.

Manchester United transfer news - Latest

The additions of Lisandro Martinez and Antony last summer played a pivotal role in helping United win the Carabao Cup and qualify for the Champions League.

Erik ten Hag turned to Ajax, his former club, to find players he trusted and knew from his time in Holland.

Ajax defender Timber was a target for United last summer, according to Manchester Evening News, and the rumours have strengthened over the last few days.

The 21-year-old was spotted at Wembley watching United face rivals Manchester City in the FA Cup Final, adding more fuel to the fire.

Whether Timber was in attendance for transfer reasons remains to be seen, but it certainly wouldn't be a surprise if there was something in it, considering the interest from United.

Now, journalist Jones has suggested that he's unsure why Timber was watching the game at Wembley.

What has Jones said about United?

Jones has claimed that United are looking at the Eredivisie once again for new signings ahead of the summer transfer window.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "We haven't been able to get an exact gauge on whether there's anything in Timber being at the game, but what we do know is that United have been looking at the Eredivisie again for more signings that they can make, because they fit what ten Hag wants.

"Antony and Lisandro Martinez were signed because he knew what he was getting from them and he knew that they could transfer their success and their skill set from the Netherlands to English football."

Who else could United look to sign?

As Jones mentioned, it appears ten Hag is willing to go back to a league he trusts full of players he knows a lot about in order to improve his squad at Old Trafford.

According to The Athletic, Mohammed Kudus is set to leave Ajax this summer, with United interested in the Ghanaian star.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mail have reported that young midfielder Taylor Booth, who currently plays for Dutch side FC Utrecht, is admired by the Red Devils.

Considering the success of Martinez and Antony, it's no surprise to see United shopping in the same market.